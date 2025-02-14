Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts to Deliver 2025 State of the County Address on February 18



Over 400 Expected to Join Chairman Pitts’ Address at Flourish Atlanta

Council for Quality Growth and Fulton County Government will host the 2025 State of Fulton County Address on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 11:30 AM at Flourish Atlanta by Legendary Events . The program will be a lunch event and feature remarks from the Chairman of Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Robb Pitts. More than 400 Council and Chamber members, elected officials, businesses, residents, county staff, and partners of Fulton County are expected to attend on Tuesday. The 2025 State of Fulton is presented by the Amazon , Develop Fulton , and the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority . Theandwill host the 2025 State of Fulton County Address on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 11:30 AM at. The program will be a lunch event and feature remarks from the Chairman of Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Robb Pitts. More than 400 Council and Chamber members, elected officials, businesses, residents, county staff, and partners of Fulton County are expected to attend on Tuesday. The 2025 State of Fulton is presented by the, and the

The Council’s State of Fulton County annually convenes the county’s business community with its local government bodies, as well as with other local leaders from across the region. Chairman Robb Pitts will address the businesses in his community to present achievements and projects from the last two years, as well as an outlook for what’s ahead in 2025.

This will be Chairman Pitts’ 4th State of the County address since being elected as Commission Chairman at the end of 2017, and his first since 2023. Pitts has decades of public service under his belt, including 12 years on the Fulton County Commission prior to serving as Chairman and another 20 spent on the Atlanta City Council.

The Council for Quality Growth works with Fulton County and its local municipalities year-round to advocate for our members doing business in those areas. “Fulton County plays a crucial role in the region’s economic advancement,” said Michael Paris, President & CEO of the Council. “We are proud of our continued partnership with Fulton County, and we look forward to hearing Chairman Robb Pitts’ outlook for the future of the county and its 15 municipalities.”

The State of Fulton will also feature remarks from 2025 Council for Quality Growth Chair Clyde Higgs, President & CEO of the Atlanta Beltline, and Bob Ellis, Vice-Chair of the Fulton County Commission. Kwanza Hall, Chairman of Develop Fulton, and Jevon Gibson, CEO of the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, will give presenting sponsor remarks. Katherine Atteberry, Stormwater Planning Manager of the ARC’s Metro North Georgia Water Planning District (MNGWPD), will deliver an update on behalf of the district.

ae@councilforqualitygrowth.org . Press are invited to attend with prior registration. Please RSVP to Alyssa Eubanks at

2025 State of Fulton County

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

11:30 AM – 1:30 PM Location: Flourish Atlanta by Legendary Events

Flourish Atlanta by Legendary Events Featured Speakers: Katherine Atteberry, Stormwater Planning Manager, MNGWPD Vice-Chair Bob Ellis, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Jevon Gibson, CEO, Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Kwanza Hall, Chairman, Develop Fulton Michael Paris, President and CEO, Council for Quality Growth Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners



https://councilforqualitygrowth.memberzone.com/events/details/state-of-fulton-county-address-2025-5880 More details and registration for the 2025 State of Fulton County can be found here:

About Post Author