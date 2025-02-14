Celebrate Black History Month in Griffin, Georgia: Events and Year-Round Heritage Highlights

This February, Griffin invites you to honor Black History Month with a lineup of enriching events and opportunities to explore the city’s rich African American heritage. From educational sessions to soulful celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while commemorating the contributions of Black culture to the community and beyond in February and throughout the year. Griffin is home to a legacy of trailblazers in sports, arts, aviation and education. Whether visiting for a day or a weekend, Griffin’s historical landmarks and dynamic public spaces offer an inspiring way to honor the past and learn from those who have paved the way for future generations.

Black History Month Events

The Spalding County Senior Center is thrilled to host a series of events throughout February for adults aged 50+ to celebrate Black history:

February 5 – A Soulful Pop-Up: Stop by for a treat and get a sneak peek of the exciting month ahead at 11 a.m. (while supplies last).

February 12 – A Soulful Tour: Join a virtual field trip at 11 a.m. to explore new places from the comfort of the Senior Center’s Conference Room. Afterward, take an in-person tour of the Griffin-Spalding Hall of Fame to dive deeper into local history and honor community legends.

February 19 – History with Henley: Discover stories of resilience, innovation, and cultural contributions during an educational session featuring historical artifacts, visual displays, and interactive presentations.

February 26 – Soulful Celebration: Enjoy a blues, jazz, and R&B concert featuring Frankie’s Blues Mission, a celebrated band with decades of experience performing at festivals across the Southeast. Doors open at 11 a.m. Admission: $10 for Senior Center members, $15 for non-members.

Drive-In Movie Night at Our Legacy Museum

On February 21, 2025, gather for a special screening of Disney-Pixar’s Soul (2020) at Our Legacy Museum (547 North 3rd Street, Griffin, Georgia). Cars can arrive at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. This free event offers limited space, so RSVP is required by calling (770) 228-4120. Donations are welcomed.

Fairmont Community Black History Program

February 27 – Fifth Annual Black History Program

Join the community at the Fairmont Community Center (241 Blanton Avenue, Griffin, Georgia) at 6:30 p.m. This special evening features performances by local youth, including acting, dancing and singing. For more information, call 770-467-4758.

Honoring Griffin’s African American Pioneers

Griffin, located just 40 miles south of Atlanta, is the birthplace and home of several remarkable African American figures. One of the town’s most iconic historical figures is Wyomia Tyus, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who made history as the first person (male or female) to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter dash at the 1964 and 1968 Olympic Games. Tyus grew up in Griffin, where her father, a dairy farmer, encouraged her to participate in sports.

A visit to Griffin isn’t complete without exploring the Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park (1301 Cowan Road, Griffin, Georgia 30223), a 164-acre park dedicated to her legacy. The park offers walking trails, picnic areas, and sports complexes, making it a great spot for outdoor enthusiasts and families. The park’s serene lake and fountain provide a peaceful setting to reflect on Tyus’s accomplishments and the lasting impact of her achievements on sports and history.

Griffin’s Athletic Heroes

The Griffin-Spalding Athletic Hall of Fame (841 Memorial Drive, Griffin, Georgia 30223) celebrates the athletic achievements of local icons like Tyus, as well as other legends such as Rayfield Wright, a Hall of Fame inductee and former Dallas Cowboy, and Jessie Tuggle, a great linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons. Sports enthusiasts can visit the Hall of Fame to learn about Griffin’s rich sports history, honoring local athletes who have left their mark on both regional and national levels.

Exploring Art and Legacy

Griffin’s commitment to honoring its African American heritage is also evident through art and culture. A key figure in the town’s artistic legacy is Dox Thrash, an innovative printmaker born in Griffin. Thrash’s work, including his depictions of African American life during the Great Depression, is held in the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Visitors to Griffin can see his legacy represented in the History of Griffin Museum (143 North Hill Street, Griffin Georgia 30223), where artifacts and exhibits highlight the stories of artists like Thrash who have shaped the cultural landscape.

For an immersive experience, visitors should explore the Griffin-Spalding Art Association’s gallery located at the Griffin Regional Welcome Center (143 North Hill Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223), where regional works are on display, offering insight into Griffin’s long-standing artistic tradition.

Celebrating Aviation History

Another notable Griffin native, Janet Harmon Bragg, was the first African American woman to obtain a commercial pilot’s license. Bragg’s perseverance and accomplishments in aviation continue to inspire future generations. In addition to her recognition at the Griffin-Spalding History Museum, visitors can experience a vibrant mural honoring Bragg at the intersection of West Solomon and South 8th Street in downtown Griffin. The mural, created in her honor, pays tribute to her trailblazing spirit and her contribution to the history of aviation.

The Legacy of Fairmont Community

Griffin is also home to the Fairmont community, the first neighborhood in the area where African Americans could purchase land and build homes in the 1920s. The community’s history is closely tied to the development of Rosenwald Schools (415 Jefferson Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223), which were established to provide quality education for African American children in the South. The Our Legacy Museum (547 North 3rd Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223), currently under development, will soon open to the public, offering an in-depth look at the history and culture of the African American community in Griffin and Spalding County. The museum will highlight stories of resilience and achievement, and its mission is to inspire visitors to connect with the shared heritage of all Americans.

A Year-Round Destination

Griffin, Georgia, isn’t just a place to visit during Black History Month; it is a year-round destination that honors its African American heritage through its parks, museums, historical landmarks and local events. Whether exploring the legacy of Olympic athletes, celebrating the works of artists, or learning about aviation pioneers, Griffin offers a unique and inspiring experience.

Plan a Visit

Griffin’s welcoming community, rich history, and diverse cultural attractions make it an ideal destination for travelers interested in exploring African American heritage. In addition to historical sites, Griffin’s downtown area features charming restaurants, unique shops and vibrant murals that celebrate the town’s rich history and local culture.

Griffin-Spalding County is a place where history comes alive, and visitors can experience the pride, passion, and perseverance of those who shaped the future of African Americans in Georgia and beyond. Come visit Griffin, and take the time to honor the past, celebrate the present, and be inspired by what the future holds.

For more information, visit the Griffin-Spalding Business & Tourism Association at InGriffin.com.

