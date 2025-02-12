The East Point Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta Seek Public’s Help to Identify Shooting Suspect

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment. East Point, (February 13, 2025)- East Point Police Investigators and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are asking the public for information on a Homicide Investigation.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for: On February 7, 2025, at approximately 2:10AM., East Point Police responded to the McDonald’s located at 1203 Virginia Ave, regarding a person shot. Mr Quintavious Clark was seated inside of his vehicle outside the location, when a red in color sedan pulled in front of Clark’s vehicle and fired several shots into of the vehicle. Clark was shot during this incident and succumbed to his injuries.

Mr. Clark was a son and a father. Investigators are asking for the public’s help who have knowledge of this incident and can help to identify the vehicle and its driver. Any information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637). Det. T. Armand is the lead Investigator in this case. Det. T. Armand’s phone number is 404-559-6280.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000. About Crime Stoppers Atlanta: Launched in January 2007, Crime Stoppers Atlanta rallies and empowers citizens to take a stand against crime in their communities by providing an avenue for citizens to anonymously report information about criminal activity, or criminals’ whereabouts, and incentivizes them with monetary rewards if the information leads to an arrest and indictment.

The information provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta helps law enforcement officials in their investigations and can play a major role in the apprehension of criminals and in securing convictions. For more information or to donate to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta reward fund visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

About Post Author