No Kid Should Be Priced Out of Playing Sports



By Hanna Skandera

Participating in youth sports has long been a cornerstone of the American experience — or at least it used to be. Fewer American kids are playing sports, and shifting trends are leaving countless kids on the sidelines.

The importance of reversing this trend cannot be overstated. Youth sports are not just games; they are a critical component of childhood development. Simply put, the well-being of our nation hinges, in part, on our investments in youth sports today.

The cost of participating in sports has become increasingly prohibitive. The rise of digital entertainment has captivated kids’ attention, drawing them away from physical activities. These declining participation rates threaten young Americans’ mental and physical health. Anxiety and depression in kids, which can be alleviated by exercise, are on the rise.

Youth sports are becoming steadily more privatized: Today, “pay-to-play” youth sports is a $30-to $40 billion dollar industry. American families spend an average of almost $900 annually per child to participate in organized sports.

The growing socio-economic gap in sports participation is glaring. Today, while more than two in three kids from wealthier families are playing sports, only about one in three from the poorest families get the same opportunity.

Sports teach teamwork, discipline, perseverance, and resilience — traits that are essential both on and off the field. For many kids from challenging family situations, sports offer a sense of belonging and purpose and put them on the path to a more stable future.

Participation in sports has been linked to better academic performance, higher self-esteem, and a greater likelihood of college attendance. In fact, studies show that 66% of students who earn all A’s play organized sports compared to just 24% of students with mostly D’s and F’s.

Kids who play sports have higher lifetime earnings. They have vastly lower rates of depression, obesity, and other serious health conditions. The benefits are so stark that Americans would be a collective $57 billion richer each year, thanks to reduced healthcare spending and increased productivity, if the youth sports participation rate increased by just about ten percentage points, according to one recent study.

Investing in youth sports is a matter of public health — and national pride. The athletes who will represent us in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2034 Salt Lake City Olympics are today’s young hopefuls in recreational leagues and school teams.

Without a robust pipeline of young talent, not only will our health suffer — but our ability to compete at the highest levels will be compromised.

Non-profit organizations have a unique opportunity to cultivate that pipeline. My organization, the Daniels Fund, recently teamed up with the Aspen Institute to launch the first-ever Colorado Youth Sports Giving Day. With over $3.7 million raised through overwhelming support from philanthropists and community members, this campaign demonstrates the deep belief in the importance of making sports accessible to all children.

As a society, we’ll need to make big investments to ensure that every child has a chance to experience the benefits of sports. By doing so, we will build a healthier, more resilient generation of Americans.

Hanna Skandera is president and CEO of the Daniels Fund (danielsfund.org) and is a former track and field athlete and coach. This piece originally ran in Salon.

