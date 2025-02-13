E. Faye Williams: There’s something about being ‘other’!

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—There is something in this country about not being a White male gets you blamed for being a racist if you complain about them! I know before I write, I will be accused of being a racist because that is the way racists roll! They have the power. They are antagonistic toward people like me because they don’t know the meaning of racism. I am a woman of African descent, and like me, anyone who is not my color, nor my gender, it seems to be okay to treat us as different, not worthy of equal protection of laws enjoyed by everybody else. If you are a woman, to them, you are not worthy of several basic human rights and racist/sexist males think they are superior. If you are a woman, many treat you as having little or no value. No matter how hard you work, many Whites, male or female, think they are superior!

Some days you get sick and tired of being sick and tired of the racist behavior, and don’t even mention the sexist behavior! You are constantly having to prove you’re fit to do just about anything you choose to do. As Donald Trump continues to show us the kind of President he has chosen to be, we shouldn’t expect to be considered for top jobs in his administration or be treated with equality. For example, just go back to the campaign for President, and you will hear Trump call Vice-President Kamala Harris who ran circles of intelligence around him, names unfitting what you would expect of one running for President.

Take a look at J.D. Vance and how he made up the story about Black people eating cats and dogs in a community that had invited the Haitians to be in the community, and we never heard him retract it when the truth came to light. Move over to Trump’s selection of Pete Hegseth who Trump has chosen to admittedly discriminate against women in the military, and further has promised to end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Academy. That takes care of women and people of African descent—maybe even all people who are not White or who they can’t control.

What is it that Trump, Vance, Hegseth and such people are afraid of? Most of us have never heard of the people Trump has chosen for high level positions. Maybe somebody reading this article can tell the rest of us something about them. To begin with, everyone might know the name Charles Kushner—father of Trump’s son-in-law. He will be representing our nation in France; Mark Burnett will be our Envoy to the United Kingdom. He plans to have a Law and Order person in the Justice Department!

Kevin Cabrera has been nominated for Ambassador to Panama. He might have a tough time in Panama since Trump is interested in taking over the Panama Canal! I don’t know if the people will believe he’s there for a good purpose knowing what his mission is!

Brian Burch has been nominated to represent us with the Holy See who perhaps will send a message by him to all of the Ambassadors what it means to be an Ambassador representing the United States.

Since some of the chosen ones, including their boss, Donald, have already shown themselves to be non-law abiding, let us pray they know about the Bible where Galatians 5:22-23 tells them the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness. goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. That best represents what their job should be and against such things there is no law! No matter what Donald tells them to do, if they follow those words, they should do a great job! We’ll be pulling for them, cheering them on!

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is President of The Dick Gregory Society!)

