Family of Sonya Massey to Receive $10M After Deadly Police Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

The family of Sonya Massey has reached a $10 million settlement with Sangamon County following her fatal shooting by former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson in July 2024. Massey, 36, was shot in her Springfield, Illinois, home after calling 911 for assistance. Body camera footage revealed she was removing a pot of boiling water from her stove when the incident occurred.

The settlement is pending approval by the Sangamon County Board, which is expected to vote on the agreement at its upcoming meeting.

In the aftermath of the shooting, former deputy Grayson was indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and is currently awaiting trial. The incident also led to the resignation of former sheriff Jack Campbell and prompted the creation of a special commission to address policing and systemic racism in the county.