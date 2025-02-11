Digital Daily

Family of Sonya Massey to Receive $10M After Deadly Police Shooting

  • Atlanta Daily World
Photo: Getty Images

The family of Sonya Massey has reached a $10 million settlement with Sangamon County following her fatal shooting by former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson in July 2024. Massey, 36, was shot in her Springfield, Illinois, home after calling 911 for assistance. Body camera footage revealed she was removing a pot of boiling water from her stove when the incident occurred.

The settlement is pending approval by the Sangamon County Board, which is expected to vote on the agreement at its upcoming meeting.

In the aftermath of the shooting, former deputy Grayson was indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and is currently awaiting trial. The incident also led to the resignation of former sheriff Jack Campbell and prompted the creation of a special commission to address policing and systemic racism in the county.

 

The settlelment comes after a DOJ investigation into the deadly police shooting when on July 6, 2024  Massey called 911 on to report a possible intruder at her home. One of the Sangamon County deputies who responded to the call, Sean Grayson, shot and killed Massey following an exchange over a pot of hot water.

In its letter to the sheriff’s office, the DOJ requested information on the department’s strategy for responding to people in “behavioral health crises.”

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office previously said Grayson had not been “justified in his use of deadly force.” Grayson was fired from the department and faces charges of murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty.

 

About Post Author

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content