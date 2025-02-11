Family of Sonya Massey to Receive $10M After Deadly Police Shooting
The settlelment comes after a DOJ investigation into the deadly police shooting when on July 6, 2024 Massey called 911 on to report a possible intruder at her home. One of the Sangamon County deputies who responded to the call, Sean Grayson, shot and killed Massey following an exchange over a pot of hot water.
In its letter to the sheriff’s office, the DOJ requested information on the department’s strategy for responding to people in “behavioral health crises.”
The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office previously said Grayson had not been “justified in his use of deadly force.” Grayson was fired from the department and faces charges of murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty.
