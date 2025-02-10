Kendrick Lamar, Jalen Hurts, Samuel L. Jackson: How ‘Black History Month’ Won Super Bowl LIX

The showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans proved to be about more than sports biggest night. Super Bowl LXI will be remembered as a moment where on-field excellence and culture served as a representation during Black History Month.

The pre-events to the big game began with a resounding performance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” by New Orleans native Ledisi who was joined by 125 youth choir members of the Greater New Orleans High School Chorale Collective. “Lift Every Voice And Sing” was written in 1900 by Clark Atlanta University alumni James Weldon Johnson.

Following Ledisi’s performance, Southern University marching band represented for HBCUs and took the field alongside Harry Connick Jr. in a display of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras and second line band culture.

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle followed by performing a jazzy-rendition of “America The Beautiful” before Jon Baptiste sung the national anthem.

During the Super Bowl Halftime show, Kendrick Lamar presented a layered performance that featured multiple hidden messages and provoked commentary on the state of America. With Samuel L. Jackson portraying Uncle Same, the Atlanta-based actor opened the performance by yelling, “Salutations, it’s your Uncle Sam, and this is the great American game.”

The massive set design included a replica of a large joystick and black 1987 GNX vehicle. Kendrick opened his set by rapping the untitled intro to “GNX.”

Kendrick paid homage to Gil Scott Heron by saying, “The revolution’s about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.”

Jackson would follow by telling Kendrick, “No no no no no! Too loud, too reckless — too ghetto! Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game? Then tighten up!”

Dozens of dancers wearing red, white, blue, and black jumped out of the GNX vehicle and formed an American flag. Kendrick rapped “DNA” while in the middle of the flag, divided into two parts.

Jackson responded by saying, “Oh you brought your homeboys with you, the old culture cheat code. Scorekeeper, deduct one life,” as Kendrick appeared to have fallen from the platform. After performing “Peek-A-Boo,” SZA entered the stage to sing “Luther” and “All The Stars.”

Jackson returned, telling Kendrick, “Thats what America wants! Nice and calm. You’re almost there, don’t mess this… ”

Kendrick would then perform the award-winning Drake diss “Not Like Us,” hinting at the lawsuit before the entire crowd yelled, “A-minor.”

He would close the set with the exuberant, “TV Off.”

Overall, Kendrick’s performance provided a counter to what America’s current administration is attempting through the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion and possible defunding of social services. America does not belong to one race or class of people. One of the messages that was highlighted during Kendrick’s performance was “Warning, Wrong Way,” which was a subtle jab that the nation is heading in the wrong direction politically. And President Trump was on site to witness it all.

On the field, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led his team to victory and made history by becoming just the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP, capping off what is considerably the most cultured Super Bowl ever.

