Exclusive: Atlanta-Based DJ Stormy Monroe Serves As Official DJ Of Super Bowl LIX

DJ Stormy Monroe will serve as today’s official DJ as the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Based in Atlanta, Stormy Monroe returns to her hometown of New Orleans where she will spin prior to kick-off of the big game.

A graduate of Dillard University, DJ Stormy Monroe recently shared her thoughts on being named the official DJ for Super Bowl LIX.

How did you get started in the industry?

I actually entered the industry as an EDM artist. In 2015 I started DJing part time until 2018 when I left my corporate career as a VP in the banking industry to become a DJ full time.

Being a female DJ in a predominantly male-dominated industry, what challenges did you face early on, and how did you overcome them?

The DJ industry like most fields in entertainment is predominantly male. Of course there’s sexism and other factors that I’ve experienced. However, I have surrounded myself with a group of positive and supportive people to help me navigate through my career. Plus, I am a stickler for maintaining professionalism at all times which helps to keep my encounters about business.

Who were some of your biggest musical influences growing up, and how have they shaped your sound?

Growing up in New Orleans which has such a diverse music culture from Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Bounce to Hip Hop; my music influences stem from a little bit of all those genre’s almost like a great bowl of gumbo. I listened to Louis Armstrong, Harry Connick Jr., Cash Money & No Limit to Trombone Shorty, and Bounce DJs like DJ Jimi and more.

How did you feel when you were first approached to perform at the Super Bowl? Can you describe the moment you got the news?

I had initially applied four years ago to perform during Super Bowl festivities and never heard back until almost a year later. So when they contacted me about performing at my first Super Bowl 3 years ago in Glendale, Arizona I was floored!

What’s the process like in preparing for such a massive performance? Do you have a particular setlist in mind, or are you improvising on the spot?

Because the NFL has such a wide demographic of fans, I am very intentional about playing music that will appeal to everyone and not just a few. When working with the production team we go over the importance of having a diverse set list and other protocols and procedures. The NFL doesn’t want to disrespect their sponsors or fans on their biggest stage which is the Super Bowl.

How do you balance catering to a wide range of musical tastes, especially in a setting like the Super Bowl, where the crowd is diverse?

My setlist is pretty diverse from Flo’Rida, Pitbull, Bruno Mars and I will definitely infuse Southern Hip Hop in my set. My key is to always watch the crowd and pay attention to what they are responding to. What is your strategy for keeping the energy up and engaging the audience, given the Super Bowl’s high-energy atmosphere? Of course anything from Lil Jon will keep the crowd hyped!!

