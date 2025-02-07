Atlanta Braves Honored Life And Legacy Of Hank Aaron At Carver High School

Atlanta Braves honored the life and legacy of Hank Aaron at Carver High School. The Atlanta Braves Foundation unveiled baseball and softball field improvements at the high school, which were made possible through the Henry Louis Aaron Fund.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony showcased facility upgrades, including a state-of-the-art covered batting cage for Carver’s baseball and softball programs and two outfield windscreens for the fields.

The Henry Louis Aaron Fund (HLAF), established in 2021, aims to highlight, support, and continue the life work of Mr. & Mrs. Aaron by investing in projects and programs that empower diverse youth to ‘chase their dreams’ on the baseball field, in the front office, in their careers, and in our communities.

The HLAF operates under the umbrella of the Atlanta Braves Foundation, which provides development, programming, and operational support for the initiatives of the HLAF.

Carver High School has become the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s seventh overall ballpark improvement project and the third Atlanta Public School to benefit from an Atlanta Braves Foundation capital investment.

About Post Author