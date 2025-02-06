ADW News

Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents, Ben Crump React After Judge Dismisses Charges Against Jackie Johnson

  • Atlanta Daily World
Nationally renowned civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt and the parents of Ahmaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, released the following statement on the dismissal of charges against former District Attorney Jackie Johnson in connection with the handling of their son’s case:
 
“We are deeply disappointed by the court’s decision to dismiss the charges against Jackie Johnson. However, we remain grateful that the grand jury chose to indict Johnson and that the Georgia Attorney General’s Office vigorously pursued a conviction.
 
“Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery deserved their day in court to address the way they were treated by Jackie Johnson in the aftermath of their son’s brutal and unjustifiable murder. They were able to take the stand, confront Johnson, and expose her abuse of power.
 
“We remain committed to seeking justice. This trial reaffirmed the systemic failures and institutional racism that not only led to Ahmaud’s murder but also sought to shield his killers from accountability. We will continue to fight, using the facts revealed in this case in our ongoing federal lawsuit against Glynn County, as well as against Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill individually.
 
“This outcome does not mark the end of our pursuit for justice – it strengthens our resolve.”

