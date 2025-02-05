March on ICE’s Office to Stand with Immigrants!

A rally and march from the GA State Capitol to Atlanta’s ICE field office to stand in solidarity with immigrants against the racist attacks of the Trump administratio on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7 PM. Marchers will assemble on the east steps of the Georgia State Capitol, 337 Capitol Ave SE, Atlanta

On Wednesday, February 5, people will assemble at the Georgia State Capitol to stand with the immigrant community against escalating deportation raids from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The rally will call for an end of the deportations, for full rights for all immigrants, and the abolition of ICE. The rally will march to ICE’s Atlanta field office. The rally was called by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

“Donald Trump is a con-man,” said Juan Garcia, organizer with the PSL, “he’s trying to convince people that their problems can be solved by deporting thousands of hard working families but this won’t help anyone except for him and his billionaire buddies who are really just in it for themselves.”

He explained, “people are actually concerned about the rising costs at grocery stores, not what country the people who work there are from. People are concerned with real problems like the lack of quality healthcare, housing and education for poor and middle class families, none of those issues can be addressed by deportations.

“If Trump really wanted to help people, he would stop giving the billionaires tax breaks and instead force them to stop raising the prices in the stores. He would make sure that every single person in this country had a decent quality of life. But he won’t because his real agenda is to have people needlessly focus on immigrants as a smokescreen while he guts government programs and turns those budgets over to Elon Musk and his other billionaire friends.

“I am the child of Mexican immigrants to this country and I am living proof that immigrants are not criminals. We are hardworking families. This country wouldn’t run without its workers. We help construct new buildings, grow the food we eat, and care for the children and the elderly.

“The majority of the people in this country oppose these racist deportations and we’re building a movement to fight back and stop this injustice. Thousands of people have been flooding into the streets across the country in the past several weeks in defense of immigrant communities.

“The Democrats handed Donald Trump this election and are nowhere to be found in this current crisis. It’s up to us ordinary people to build a movement. Donald Trump and his buddies have the money but we outnumber them!”

Representatives from the Party for Socialism and Liberation will be available for interview before, during, and after the event.

