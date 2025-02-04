Jagged Edge To Perform During Hawks Game Against Spurs

Jagged Edge will serve as halftime performers as the Atlanta Hawks take on the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 5. The Atlanta-based R&B group brings an iconic blend of passion and rhythm that has made them a staple in the music industry.

“The Atlanta Hawks are True to the Atlanta culture, and we are truly honored to have the opportunity to perform for the team and our community,” said Jagged Edge. “We look forward to taking center court at halftime and turning it out for our fans and celebrating with them.”

Jagged Edge is a celebrated R&B/soul quartet made up of identical twin brothers Brandon and Brian Casey, alongside Kyle Norman and Richard Wingo. Their journey began in the gospel music scene, where Norman encouraged the Casey twins to join his choir at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (Stonecrest, Ga.). After a pivotal introduction to singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss, the group secured a recording contract with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def label in 1995, showcasing their unique sound influenced by gospel and R&B legends.

The group achieved significant commercial success with their debut album, ‘A Jagged Era’, (1998), featuring the hit ‘Gotta Be.’ Their follow-up release, ‘J.E. Heartbreak’ (1999), solidified their reputation, producing timeless hits like ‘Let’s Get Married’, and ‘Promise’, winning several prestigious awards including Soul Train Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, in addition to a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group in 2001. Over the years, they continued to release hit albums, including ‘Jagged Little Thrill’ (2001) featuring their iconic single ‘Where the Party At’, and ‘The Baby Makin Project’ (2007), accumulating over 8 million records sold. The group went on to release four additional projects, including ‘The Remedy’ (2011), ‘JE Heartbreak 2’ (2014), ‘The Layover’ (2017) and ‘A Jagged Love Story’ (2020). Notably, JE also won a Grammy for their feature on ‘Slummer’ from Killer Mike’s project ‘Michael’ (2023). Known for their rich vocal harmonies and contemporary production, the group is set to release their 11th project ‘All Original Parts’ in February 2025, continuing to build on their legacy and remaining a significant force in R&B music.

This season, the Hawks have hosted performances by numerous award-winning artists, including Gucci Mane, Keith Sweat and Travis Porter. Last season, halftime and postgame concerts featured artists such as Arrested Development, CeeLo Green, Da Brat, JID, Killer Mike, Lunay, Young Dro and more.