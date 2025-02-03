Black Mental Health Professionals Directory Now Available

Amber Dee, the founder of Black Female Therapists, is encouraging Black Atlantans in need to seek mental health therapy and assisting them in the process with the creation of a local directory of Black mental health professionals and practitioners.

“I’m a real talk kind of girl who believes you don’t have to follow the rules that society created for you to be successful,” Dee explains on her online lifestyle and empowerment platform for women of color. Black Female Therapists facilitates a productive space to inspire and elevate other Black female therapists and create a safe space for Black mental health.

“I want them to feel like family,” said Dee.

“What we promote is Black therapists, so if you are looking for therapists of color then you can come to our director for men or for women,” said Dee, “It is really important to have a therapist that knows backgrounds … cultural backgrounds.”

Black Female Therapists also provides support groups for family and friends of those experiencing mental health and wellness issues.

“Mental health is universal so we talk about mental health topics, how anxiety may show up for you, and also how it might show up for people of color,” said Dee.

To connect with the organization, click here.

