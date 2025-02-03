Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action

The Week of Action centers 13 guiding principles and 4 demands of Black Lives Matter at School. From double dutch parties to rallies in front of the department of education, students, educators, families, unions, and community organizations participate both in and outside of the classroom. We encourage all to participate in the Week of Action. Individuals can sign up here. Organizations can sign up ​here. Learn more about how to get involved in the 2025 Week of Action below. Find our updated starter kit, now guide, What We Do & How We Done It: A Guide for BLM at School, which includes the story of how we started and grew, teaching and planning resources, week of action ideas for in and out of the classroom, frequently asked questions, photos, and more!

Event Schedule

Monday, February 3 Kick Off Event Registration Link

​Intergenerational Resistance: Honoring the 1964 School Boycott and Today’s Youth Struggles

This date marks the 61st anniversary of the 1964 New York City school boycott. On that historic day, hundreds of thousands of youth, supported by parents, educators, and community leaders, boycotted school to demand an end to segregation, systemic racism, and inequitable education.

This forum will feature Brian Jones who will illuminate the history and significance of the 1964 boycott. We will also spotlight youth leaders engaged in today’s ongoing struggles for educational justice.

Let’s honor the legacy of those who paved the way and empower youth voices leading the charge today.

4pm PST | 7pm EST

Tuesday, February 4 Information Session Registration Link

Learn about the Drop the ADL in Schools campaign.​

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been an ally to Black communities in some ways in certain periods, but increasingly the ADL’s racist, colonial policies have targeted Palestinians and their supporters, and especially educators of color. In this informal information session, organizers with the campaign to Drop the ADL from Schools will share ongoing and urgent attacks by the ADL against educators of color. We will discuss intersectional opportunities to plan actions that will prevent the normalization of racism against both Palestinians and other people of color in K-12 education.

3pm PST | 6pm EST

Tuesday, February 4 Reflective Practitioner Webinar Registration Link

Fostering Healthy Racial Identity in the Early Years: A Framework for Educators, Caregivers, and Parents

​Join this introductory session and learn about the release of a framework developed by DEY (Defending the Early Years) for fostering healthy racial identity in the early years. Co-hosted with DEY and BLM at School.

4pm PST | 7pm EST

Wednesday, February 5 Discussing Disability Justice Registration Link

​Panelists will share their experiences living with a less apparent disability, and note how we further societies’ othering of people with disabilities. Speakers will also explore principles of disability justice show up in their lives. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.

4pm PST | 7pm EST

Thursday, February 6 Information Session Registration Link

Learn about Palestine in Our Schools curriculum.

Centering Joy: How To Humanize Palestine In Your Classrooms With Art and Music

This session will focus on how to teach students about Palestine, a highly underrepresented

topic in American education. It will focus on humanizing and joyful depictions of Arabs and

Palestinians juxtaposed with the often negative depictions in the mass media. The presentation

will pull material and lesson plans from the PIOS (Palestine In Our Schools) curriculum, written

and developed by Nadine Foty, that utilizes the arts and music to teach students about

Palestine.

3pm PST | 6pm EST

Thursday, February 6 Artful Rest Registration Link

A Mindfulness and Creative Session for Restoration

Take a moment to nurture your body, mind, and spirit in this restorative mindfulness and art-making session designed especially for educators, organizers, and activists. In this space, we’ll honor the transformative power of care and rest as essential tools for sustaining the work of justice and change. Through meditation and mindful creative practices, you’ll reconnect with yourself, connect with community, and create art as a form of expression and renewal. No previous meditation or art experience is necessary—just come as you are.

4pm PST | 7pm EST

Friday, February 7 Closing Event Registration Link

Join together to close out the 2025 Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action! Let’s take a moment to celebrate and center Black joy. ​

4pm PST | 7pm EST

