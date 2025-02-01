Black Voters Matter Responds To Trump’s Attack Against DEI Policies

In a press conference that demonstrated his bigotry, callousness and mental decline, Donald Trump showed us once again that he is unfit and unqualified to lead this country. Sixty-seven people died in a plane crash over the Potomac River Wednesday because of one basic reason: Donald Trump removed people responsible for air traffic safety, leading to the first air collision in 16 years.

Instead of acknowledging his incompetence, Trump used this tragedy to spew lies and sow division by blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion policies (DEI). His remarks were baseless and despicable. The ongoing attacks on DEI are a direct attack on Black and marginalized communities. While he continues to utilize white supremacy as a weapon for political gain, we will not be used as his scapegoat.

The timing of these comments is particularly concerning as they come amid a broader pattern of attacks on initiatives designed to promote equality and representation in Higher Education and Corporations. To add insult to injury, this administration is now targeting holidays and special observances that highlight the contributions of Black and Marginalized communities such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and the Holocaust Day of Remembrance among others. Some may say these are just holidays, but we know that these efforts are part of a more sinister scheme to quiet, erase, and promote violence and harm against Black and Marginalized communities.

Black Voters Matter will continue to work with other organizations to actively resist specific policies, but we will not allow his racist rhetoric and antics to distract us from taking strategic action. We are working to build a democracy that allows us all to share in power, resources and wealth. Trump’s willingness to exploit a deadly plane crash while simultaneously working to dismantle cultural observances shows exactly who he is – a man desperate to rewrite history through a white nationalist lens.

