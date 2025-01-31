Claressa Shields’ Historic Heavyweight Battle: Fighting for Legacy, Respect, and a Third Undisputed Crown

Claressa Shields is stepping into the ring again, but this time, history is on the line in a way that goes beyond just another title fight. The undefeated two-time Olympic gold medalist is about to do what no boxer—male or female—has ever done before: become an undisputed champion in three separate weight classes. Shields already cemented herself as the most dominant force in women’s boxing, but this weekend, she’s putting her legacy on the line in Flint, Michigan, her hometown, where her journey began.

The stakes could not be higher. Shields, now 15-0, just took the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant win over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse. Now, she faces another undefeated fighter in Danielle Perkins, a Brooklyn powerhouse with a 5-0 record, for a chance to unify the heavyweight division and claim the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts. The fight, sanctioned by all three governing bodies, is a testament to the impact Shields has had on the sport, forcing the world to pay attention to women’s boxing in a way that simply wasn’t happening before she stepped on the scene.

“This was supposed to happen at the Barclays Center in New York, but we decided to bring it back to Flint,” Shields said during a press conference at Flint City Hall. That decision wasn’t about convenience; it was about legacy. She’s fought all over the world, but there’s something different about returning home, about making sure the city that raised her gets to witness this moment firsthand. “Because the biopic was about Flint, Michigan, and how you guys helped me get to where I am, how you guys cheered me on and donated money to help me get my first Olympic gold medal and my second, so I just wanted to pay it forward.”

That movie, The Fire Inside, captured the essence of Shields’ journey, but this fight is an extension of that story. Shields isn’t just fighting for another belt—she’s fighting for respect, for validation, for something that male fighters don’t have to demand but that she’s had to claw her way to receiving. She’s fighting for the same recognition that has somehow evaded her despite being, as she often reminds the world, the “G.W.O.A.T.”—the Greatest Woman of All Time.

Her opponent, Danielle Perkins, is coming with her own fire. She’s been waiting for an opportunity like this, not just to prove herself but to prove the power of women’s heavyweight boxing. “Her coming up to heavyweight is the best thing that’s happened to me in my entire life,” Perkins admitted. “No one, at any point, ever cared about this division until Claressa came up. … I have five fights not because of a lack of attempting to get fights. No one ever wants to step in the ring with me and it’s unfortunate because I have some skills. … I know for a fact Claressa is up for the challenge.”

That’s what makes this fight monumental. It’s not just another championship bout; it’s a moment where two of the most skilled, powerful women in boxing are stepping into the ring for something bigger than a title. Perkins knows what’s at stake. Shields knows even more.

“It ain’t enough,” Shields said about her accomplishments. “… I didn’t get my flowers for so many years that even when I get them now, it’s like, ‘That’s not enough, I deserve more than that.’ I’m fighting for $1 million. So? I want to get paid $5 (million).” That’s the reality of women’s boxing, and Shields refuses to let the world forget it. She’s fought for pay equity, for better opportunities, and for the respect that should have already been given. Every time she steps in the ring, it’s about more than the fight itself.

Dmitriy Salita, whose Detroit-based Salita Promotions is behind the fight, made it clear that this moment is bigger than boxing. “It was Claressa’s decision, with the movie online and the whole world watching, it’s time to bring the show to Flint.” That show isn’t just about Shields; it’s about elevating the entire sport. The co-main event, featuring male heavyweights Skylar Lacy and Brandon Moore for the vacant WBA heavyweight title, underscores that. But make no mistake—this night belongs to Shields.

Perkins understands that, too. She’s confident in her skills, and she’s not backing down. “We really respect each other and she’s going to try to break my nose and I’m going to try to break her jaw,” Perkins said. That’s not just talk. That’s the reality of stepping into the ring with someone who has something to prove. Shields is driven, but so is Perkins.

Michael Kauffman, Perkins’ promoter, introduced her as “the new heavyweight champion of the world” during the press conference. Shields, sitting right next to him, clapped in astonishment, making it clear that this wasn’t going to be easy for her opponent. “Now I know Danielle’s promoter came up here and said some things,” Shields said. “And listen, I am looking forward to a very tough fight against Danielle, but there’s some things you guys forgot. Y’all just forgot that I’ve been doing this **** for a long time.”

That’s the thing. Shields has been in the trenches of this sport for longer than most people even realize. She’s battled through doubt, through pay gaps, through the kind of disrespect that would make anyone else walk away. But Shields never walked away. She doubled down. She dominated. And now, she’s standing at the doorstep of another historic moment.

Perkins respects Shields but knows what she’s up against. “I really hope Danielle doesn’t come in here Sunday thinking she can win, because they are going to need two stretchers to carry her out,” Shields said. That’s not just bravado—it’s a warning. Perkins has never faced an opponent like Shields. The skill, the hunger, the drive—those aren’t just words; they are what separate Shields from every fighter who has come before her.

Shields is moving mountains and taking names. She’s doing what should have already been done in this sport—forcing people to recognize the greatness that has always been there. The boxing world may have been slow to acknowledge her, but Shields didn’t wait for permission. She took it. And now, on Sunday, she’s ready to take one more step toward cementing herself as the greatest of all time, period.

