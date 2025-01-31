Atlanta Hawks Announce New Guest Chef Program Curated By G. Garvin

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced a new guest chef program and the addition of new menu items available to all fans and concertgoers. The award-winning downtown Atlanta venue has been known for seamlessly crafting food and beverage menus that delight every palette. While attending an event at the arena, guests will find delicious cooking that pays homage to the refined tastes of the South with each bite.

The goal of this new program is to forge relationships with Georgia’s local restaurateurs and showcase their menu items while redefining the food and beverage experience at the downtown Atlanta venue. The guest chef program will feature nearly 20 local restaurant owners, who will prepare select menu items for those seated in Delta SKY360° Club as well as on the concourse at the Zac Brown Social Club behind section 114.

The guest chefs will be curated by State Farm Arena Chief Culinary Officer Chef G. Garvin and operationally supported onsite by Levy Restaurants’ culinary team. To date, Dat Fire Jerk Chicken, Kitchencray ATL, Breakfast at Barney’s, Pit Boss BBQ, Cubanos and Belen De La Cruz Empanadas have all participated in the guest chef program with additional collaborations with local restaurants in the works.

“Since joining the Hawks and State Farm Arena, the Levy team and I have worked together to elevate the culinary program and premium menu to the next level,” said Chef G. Garvin, Chief Culinary Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We are elated to collaborate with chefs in our own community, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the variety of food options.”

Fans across the arena will also enjoy a selection of new signature menu offerings that will join fan favorites like the popular hand-breaded chicken tenders and scratch-made pizza. New offerings include:

• ATL Hot Chicken Tenders: The signature hand-breaded chicken tenders with a little kick of Atlanta heat. Located at section 114.

• Buffalo Cauliflower Bites: Crispy cauliflower florets marinated in bold buffalo sauce, lightly breaded and fried for a perfectly crispy and spicy snack. Located at Hawk Walk Chicken near section 120.

• Cheesesteak Melt Sandwich: Freshly grilled, thinly sliced ribeye with sautéed onions and white American cheese served on an Amoroso sub roll. Located at The Westside Grill near section 107.

• Lemon Pepper Loaded Footlong: All the Atlanta flavor of lemon pepper wings rolled into a fried and tossed footlong hot dog, tossed in zesty lemon pepper seasoning. Located at the Topped cart near Gate 6.

• Mediterranean Vegan Falafel: Crispy, golden-brown fried falafel with a refreshing medley of diced cucumbers, ripe tomatoes, zesty red onions – all drizzled with a creamy vegan tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Located at sections 107, 114 and 227.

• Smashburger: The venue’s new signature smashburger recipe features a freshly seasoned, caramelized beef patty topped with melted American cheese on a brioche bun. Located at sections 107, 114, 118, 211, 221 and 227.

In addition, the venue will also offer three new drink options including:

• Handspun Milkshakes: Available in three flavors: chocolate, vanilla and Georgia Peach. Located at section 108.

In October of 2023, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena tapped award-winning and critically acclaimed chef, author and TV personality G. Garvin as Chief Culinary Officer to oversee the food experience throughout the venue. Teaming with Levy Restaurants, the hospitality partner of State Farm Arena, Chef G. Garvin brought his more than 25 years of experience working with luxury brands throughout the country, curating fine-dining experiences for high-profile celebrities and dignitaries, to one of the NBA’s top-rated dining experiences as selected by season ticket members.

About Post Author