Sen. Raphael Warnock Pressed RFK Jr. Who Compared CDC To Nazi Death Camps, Says His Policies Will Hurt Georgians

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock pressed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a Senate Finance Committee to gain insight on how he would lead if confirmed as Health Secretary. Kennedy is President Trump’s nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Warnock grilled Kennedy’s extreme commentary in which he compared the CDC, which is based in Georgia, to a Nazi death camp.

After Kennedy initially claimed that he never made the comment, Warnock provided proof.

“Mr. Kennedy, you have compared the CDC’s work to Nazi death camps. You’ve compared it to sexual abusers in the Catholic Church. You’ve also said that many of them belong in jail,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “For me, those are disturbing characterizations of the CDC workers that I know, who are trying to keep the American public safe every single day.”

Kennedy initially denied his own words.

