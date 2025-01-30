Civil Rights Leader and Foot Soldier for Justice Rev. Eric Terrell Passes Away

As Ambassador Andrew Young said of the passing of Congressman John Lewis “there is going to be a great camp meeting in the sky,” as the civil rights leader joined his peers and other racial and social justice advocates who preceeded him in death. On Jan. 29, 2025 another great civil rights leader Rev. Eric Terrell, joined that illustrious group.

Terrell, known for his fearless activism and commitment to the fight for racial justice passed away in Atlanta, after six decades of marching for racial equality and protesting economic and civil injustice. He participated in more than 100 protests, standing on the front lines of the struggle for racial equality.

His activism began early. At just 15 years old, he led his first protest at Therrell High School, demanding fairness and equal treatment for students. That moment ignited a passion for advocacy that would define his life’s work.

Terrell worked alongside civil rights leaders to champion voting rights, economic justice, and police reform. He often urged younger generations to continue the fight, saying, “Take the torch—and run with it.”

Over the years, Terrell’s unwavering message of justice took on a new undertone: keep the movement going. Terrell spent his whole life creating a legacy and jumped at every chance to share his story. He said last year he wanted one message to remain at the forefront.

“Fight for what you want. Fight for what you believe,” he said. “Be willing to stand in the ring and not turn you back.”

His legacy extends beyond protests. He was a mentor, a preacher, and a voice for the unheard. His impact will be felt in Atlanta and beyond for years to come. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

About Post Author