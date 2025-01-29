The Carr Report: Health is Wealth…Two keys to a happy retirement—Health and Wealth plans

When we talk about retirement, we usually focus on money—savings, investments, pensions and Social Security. But let’s keep it a buck. All the money in the world won’t mean a thing if your health is in shambles. “Health is wealth” isn’t just a catchy phrase; it’s the truth. Poor health doesn’t just drain your finances—it steals your ability to enjoy life. Retirement should be about living, not just surviving.

Health and wealth go hand in hand. You can’t truly enjoy one without the other. Let me share a personal story that drove this point home for me.

Lessons From My Family

I’ve seen firsthand how neglecting health can impact life in later years. My mom, now elderly, and her siblings spent much of their later years managing chronic health issues. Watching them, I realized that many of these problems could have been prevented with better choices—like paying closer attention to their diet and committing to regular exercise.

Instead, their later years were fraught with endless doctor visits, ongoing prescription medications, and the accompanying stress of managing both their health and the financial burden. This pattern wasn’t unique to my mom and her siblings; my grandparents also faced similar struggles.

The financial, emotional, and relational costs were staggering. Prescription drugs and treatments drained their finances. The frequent medical needs left little time for enjoying life or spending quality time with loved ones. Most of all, I saw how much easier their golden years could have been if health had been a priority from the start.

Health and Financial Planning Are Intertwined

A solid financial plan isn’t just about growing your net worth—it’s about making sure your money supports your lifestyle, including your health. Poor health can derail even the best-laid financial plans. According to Fidelity’s Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, a couple retiring today can expect to spend over $300,000 on health care alone.

Many of these health expenses are preventable. Chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure are often linked to lifestyle choices. You can save yourself a lot of pain and money by taking preventative measures now.

Longevity is a gift, but it’s an expensive one. If you don’t plan for the cost of living longer, you’ll find yourself in financial trouble. Medicare doesn’t cover everything, and long-term care costs can drain your savings faster than you think.

Maximize Tools for Health and Wealth

Health Savings Account (HSA):

If you’re still working and have access to an HSA, take full advantage. It’s one of the most effective ways to save for health care costs, especially in retirement.

Triple Tax Advantage: Contributions are tax-deductible, funds grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free.

Contributions are tax-deductible, funds grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free. Rolls Over Forever: Unlike Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), unused HSA funds carry over year to year, creating a long-term pool of savings.

Unlike Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), unused HSA funds carry over year to year, creating a long-term pool of savings. Covers Retirement Healthcare Costs: HSA funds can be used for Medicare premiums, long-term care services, and out-of-pocket expenses, providing much-needed flexibility as you age.

If you’re healthy now, max out your HSA contributions annually to take full advantage of compounding growth for your future medical needs.

Long-Term Care Insurance:

The cost of long-term care is one of the biggest threats to a retiree’s savings. On average, a private nursing home costs over $105,000 per year, and assisted living averages $55,000 annually. These expenses aren’t typically covered by Medicare, which is why long-term care insurance is worth considering.

Age 60 is the Sweet Spot: Premiums are more affordable, and you’re still likely to qualify based on your health. Waiting too long can make coverage prohibitively expensive or unattainable.

Premiums are more affordable, and you’re still likely to qualify based on your health. Waiting too long can make coverage prohibitively expensive or unattainable. Comprehensive Coverage: Policies often cover in-home care, assisted living, and nursing homes, giving you more control over your options.

Policies often cover in-home care, assisted living, and nursing homes, giving you more control over your options. Long-term care insurance helps protect your nest egg and ensures you won’t be forced to drain your savings or rely solely on family members for care.

Prioritize Your Health Now

Good health starts with the choices you make today. You can’t retire into better habits—start now to ensure a healthier future.

Stay Active: Regular exercise keeps you mobile, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, and sharpens your mind.

Regular exercise keeps you mobile, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, and sharpens your mind. Eat Well: A nutrient-rich diet prevents illness and boosts energy. Make small, sustainable changes for long-term benefits.

A nutrient-rich diet prevents illness and boosts energy. Make small, sustainable changes for long-term benefits. Preventative Care: Don’t skip annual check-ups; they can catch issues early, saving you from major medical and financial problems.

Don’t skip annual check-ups; they can catch issues early, saving you from major medical and financial problems. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can lead to serious health issues. Find ways to unwind, whether it’s through hobbies, meditation, or spending time with loved ones.

The Balance of Health and Wealth

Let’s be clear: money matters, but health and mental wellness matter more! Retirement is about balance—finding the sweet spot where your financial security supports your physical and mental well-being.

If you’re financially secure but too sick to enjoy life, you’ve missed the mark. If you’re healthy but broke, you’ll struggle to maintain the lifestyle you’ve worked so hard for. The goal is to find a balance that lets you enjoy the life you’ve earned.

Retirement is a time to live, not just survive. Don’t let poor health or poor financial planning rob you of that. Take action now: eat better, move more, save smartly, and plan for the unexpected. A truly successful retirement is one where health and wealth work together to give you the freedom to live fully.

Remember, health is wealth. Protect both, and you’ll secure a retirement that’s not just long but fulfilling. That’s the ultimate goal—a life where you can enjoy every moment you’ve worked so hard to create.

(Damon Carr, Money Coach can be reached at 412-216-1013 or visit his website at www.damonmoneycoach.com)

