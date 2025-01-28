Keisha Lance Bottoms: Her Next Act

Photo: Getty Images

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hinted at her next move in politics after President Donald Trump attempted to fire her from the senior advisory position she held under the Biden administration.

In a recent interview with WSB-TV, Bottoms, who served in the President’s Export Council, spoke out about Trump trying to fire her from a job she had already resigned from. Trump took to his Truth Social platform earlier this week to “fire” Lance Bottoms and several other members of the Biden-Harris administration, including Chef Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Ret. Gen. Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, and former State Department official Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars board.

“You’re Fired!” Trump wrote in an apparent reference to his infamous catchphrase on his reality show, The Apprentice.

Bottoms said she was shocked to learn that the president was claiming that he fired her.

“I said… oh, he thinks he fired me too,” Bottoms told the WSB-TV. “So I was quite tickled to see one, the president of the United States is thinking of me the day after his historic inauguration at 1:30 a.m.”

When asked if the president has the right to inform his supporters that he’s firing people from the previous administration, Bottoms said: “He certainly does but I’d already sent my resignation to President Biden January 4th and I said it would be effective January 20th.”

The former Atlanta mayor said she’s putting Trump’s stunt behind her and eyeing a return to Georgia politics.

“When I left the mayor’s office, I always said ‘Never say never,’” Bottoms said.

Bottoms then hinted at making a run for Georgia governor.

“So you’re saying there could be something you want to run for in our state?” the reporter asked.

“Well, there will be a governor’s race on the ballot,” Bottoms quipped.

Gov. Brian Kemp can’t run for a third term, so both the Republican and Democratic candidate slots are open.

Bottoms noted she “absolutely” believes the state is ready to back a woman of color for governor.

