Husband And Wife Business Duo Discuss Impact Of DEI Rollbacks, Non-Profit Shine2Inspire, And 2025 Goals

Owners of multiple McDonald’s franchises, husband and wife duo Andre and Danesha Smith have found success through their Sunshine & Sunrise Enterprises and give back through their non-profit Shine2Inspire.

The Smiths recently hosted their 2nd Annual Shine2Inspire Golf Classic at Disney World Golf Resort.

In an interview with ADW, Andre and Danesha shed light on how they became business owners, their Shine2Inspire, and thoughts on DEI rollbacks.

Can you tell us about your nonprofit, Shine to Inspire? What’s the mission behind it?

Danesha Smith:

Our mission with Shine to Inspire is to close the wealth divide. As African American entrepreneurs and HBCU graduates, we’ve seen firsthand how many people, particularly in underserved communities, don’t have the knowledge or resources to build wealth. For us, wealth-building doesn’t just mean financial wealth—it can come in many forms. For us, it’s about using business as a vehicle for change.

We work with young people, from 13-year-olds to college students, to expose them to entrepreneurship and wealth-building strategies. It’s not about instant success, but about the incremental steps that lead to long-term wealth. Our goal is to help them understand that business ownership can be one of those paths.

You’ve hosted the Shine to Inspire Golf Classic. Can you talk about that event and its significance?

Andre Smith:

The Shine to Inspire Golf Classic was a great event where we partnered with organizations like Gatorade to create an opportunity for high school girls, particularly from underserved communities, to compete and gain exposure to the business side of golf. It’s about more than just playing the sport; it’s a chance to teach them about networking and building relationships in the business world.

Golf has long been a tool for networking in business, and we wanted to expose young people to that. The tournament took place in Orlando, and we crowned some winners who really stood out, both on and off the course.

Danesha Smith:

Absolutely. The idea behind the golf classic is to provide access to something that has traditionally been an exclusive space. Golf is often referred to as the “business game,” and we want to make sure our youth understand the opportunities it can create. But beyond golf, it’s about giving them the skills they need to thrive in the professional world.

What inspired you both to become McDonald’s franchise owners?

Andre Smith:

There were a few key reasons. First, McDonald’s offers a clear, proven business model—what I call “drawing inside the lines.” The brand has global recognition, and it’s a business that has the potential to last for decades, which aligns with our goal of building generational wealth.

We were also inspired by family members who have been in the McDonald’s business for over 40 years and experienced both the challenges and successes. Their guidance played a huge role in our decision. When we transitioned from corporate America, we wanted something that would allow us to make an impact while building something that could be passed down to our children.

Danesha Smith:

It’s also about more than just business—it’s about creating opportunities for community engagement and generational wealth. McDonald’s was a natural fit for us because of its track record and its long-term potential. We saw the opportunity to not only build a successful business but to give back to the Atlanta community as well.

How do you feel about the recent scaling back of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives in corporate America?

Danesha Smith:

This is a passionate topic for me. On a personal level, as a Black woman, I’m heartbroken by the rollback of DEI initiatives. On a professional level, I see it as a misunderstanding of what DEI is really about. It’s not about excluding people or quotas—it’s about ensuring the best people are in the right positions, regardless of their background.

The conversation needs to shift from exclusion to inclusion and from tokenism to valuing diversity for what it truly brings to the table. In the face of these changes, we have to continue proving our worth by showing how we create value—whether that’s through business, sales, or any other metric that resonates with corporate decision-makers.

Andre Smith:

It’s a re-education process. Many of the leaders making these decisions don’t have the lived experience to understand why inclusion matters. It’s not just about numbers—it’s about the value people bring to the organization. We need to teach the next generation how to communicate that value, how to leverage their unique experiences, and how to show up prepared, not just as individuals, but as assets to any business or organization.

How do you advise young people, especially from marginalized communities, to prepare for success in the face of these challenges?

Andre Smith:

First and foremost, cast your net wide. Look beyond traditional education paths—trade schools, apprenticeships, and hands-on experience are equally valuable. There are so many ways to create value, even outside of a conventional college route. For example, some of the highest-earning individuals are tradespeople, like plumbers.

We also encourage young people to consider HBCUs. My wife and I both graduated from HBCUs, and they offer a unique experience that fosters leadership and resilience.

Danesha Smith:

In addition to that, focus on consistency and perseverance. The entrepreneurial journey is never a straight line—it’s full of pivots, setbacks, and challenges. But the ones who succeed are the ones who don’t give up. I also want to emphasize the importance of building your network. Relationships are a key part of success in both business and education.

If there’s a financial gap for education, research scholarships, grants, and other funding opportunities. Use your network, talk to counselors, and take advantage of all the resources available. The internet and AI make it easier than ever to access information that can help you.

What’s next for Shine to Inspire in 2025?

Danesha Smith:

We’re excited about the growth ahead. In 2025, we plan to expand our Shine You program, which offers entrepreneurial experiences to young people. We’ll also be growing our golf offering and expanding our reach into vocational training and trade education.

Our long-term vision includes creating an investment fund for our participants, so they can learn about wealth-building while also participating in it. We’re planning for the next 10 years and are committed to growing this vision, but we can’t do it alone. We’ll need partners who believe in the mission and want to work with us to make it happen.

About Post Author