Former Georgia Prosecutor Jackie Johnson Charged for Hindering Ahmaud Arbery Murder Investigation [Video]
Roz Edward
A grand jury indicted the men on federal hate crime charges in April of 2021, as prosecutors and defense lawyers sought to have a larger jury pool for the trial. However, jury selection in the state murder trial was hampered and made headlines after a slow, and admittedly discriminatory process shadowed proceedings.
During the victim’s impact statements for consideration in the sentencing portion of the case, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother referenced the shameful remarks from another attorney, defense attorney Laure Hogue for making “beyond rude” remarks about her late son’s toenails, saying they were long and dirty.
“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices he made, does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails,” Hogue said in her closing arguments on Nov. 22, 2022.
“I wish he would have cut and cleaned his toenails that day. I guess he would have if he had known that he was going to be killed that day,” said Cooper-Jones.
Johnson’s trial is expected to last for several weeks as the former district attorney who was voted out of office in 2020 continues to blame her political defeat on the Ahmaud Arbery case.