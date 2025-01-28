Former Georgia Prosecutor Jackie Johnson Charged for Hindering Ahmaud Arbery Murder Investigation [Video]

Former Georgia prosecutor and District Attorney Jackie Johnson, charged with obstructing justice in the cases against the now convicted killers of Ahmaud Arbery will appear in a Brunswick County court this Tuesday morning for jury selection in her impending trial for criminal misconduct and hindering a police investigation in the 2020 death of the 20 year-old jogger who was shot and killed by white vigilantes with connections to the prosecutor’s office and who claimed at the time that they were informally deputized and encouraged to patrol their bedroom community neighborhood and allowed to make citizen’s arrests of people they suspected of wrong doing.

The men at the center of the criminal case, Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William Bryan were found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison in the federal hate crimes trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in 2022.Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan also received a 420-month sentence for federal hate crime on Monday.

The trio of killers was sentenced to life sentences in a Georgia State Court in January of 2022 for killing the 25-year-old black jogger.

The sentencing in the federal trial is seen as largely symbolic in that all three have already received life sentences, but face additional life sentences to demonstrate the heinousness of their racist views which lead to the death of the young Brunswick man.

The elder McMichael, a retired investigator reportedly called DA Johnson an hour after the killing to inform her that he and his son needed to speak with her immediately as they had just fatally shot Arbery. Prosecutors now say that Jackson abused her office when she intervened on behalf of McMichael’s and his son, delaying the investigation for several months and directing Brunswick County law enforcement officials not to arrest the McMichaels.