Braun Strowman Rates Trae Young’s Wrestling Skills, Discusses WWE Monday Night Raw

Braun Strowman is widely regarded as one of the most dominant forces in WWE. In 2020, he captured his first world title at WrestleMania 36 and earned a reputation of being one of the most feared competitors of his era.

Strowman recently attended an Atlanta Hawks game and shared thoughts on Trae Young’s wrestling skills and WWE Monday Night Raw on Jan. 27.

You’re coming to Atlanta for Monday Night Raw this week. How does that feel?

Strowman: Man, it’s always a pleasure coming into Atlanta. I grew up about four and a half hours away in North Carolina, so I’ve got a lot of history with the city. I actually did the NFL Combine at Georgia Tech in 2007. So, I’ve had a lot of moments in this city, both in and outside of wrestling. I’ve wrestled here many times, and this Monday night will be no different. We’re looking at the possibility of selling out the building for the third time in a row. The WWE product is hotter than ever right now. We’ve been packing out arenas everywhere we go, the meet-and-greet lines are long, and the viewership is off the charts. Plus, with WWE streaming on Netflix now, we’re reaching an even broader audience. To be part of the Netflix era and to see the way our product is resonating with fans globally is amazing. It’s just a great time to be in wrestling.

Speaking of crossover, a few years ago, Hawks’ Trae Young was part of a WWE event at Madison Square Garden. What did you think of his wrestling skills?

Strowman: Trae did great, man. For his first time out there, stepping into that antagonist role, he was a 10 out of 10. It’s awesome to see athletes who are real wrestling fans come in and give it their all. You can see the passion they have for the business, and it really translates on screen. I had a similar experience when I wrestled Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia. Athletes and celebrities like Trae bring a fresh energy into the WWE universe, and it makes for some awesome television. It’s cool to see those worlds collide.

Atlanta is known for being a celebrity hotspot. Are there any local celebrities you’d want to face in the ring, and why?

Strowman: I’ve done a lot of things in this business, but there’s always room for more. If anyone wants to step in that ring with me, whether they’re an Atlanta celebrity or not, come on down. It doesn’t matter if you’re on my side or against me—you’re gonna get these hands either way. I’m ready.

You mentioned the product is red-hot right now. What can fans expect from Monday’s show?

Strowman: You can expect a sold-out house and an electric atmosphere. There’s no stopping what’s coming next. We’re just getting started with the Netflix partnership, and there’s a lot more to come. The WWE team is really in a good groove right now, and there’s a lot of excitement building. The show will be packed with action, surprises, and everything you love about WWE. Fans need to come with an appetite because we’re about to fill their plates up. It’s going to be one to remember, that’s for sure!

If you could give one piece of advice to fans who are hoping to one day step into the ring, what would it be?

Strowman: If you want to get into this business, it’s all about passion and perseverance. This business isn’t easy. It takes hard work, dedication, and a love for what you’re doing. If you have that, you’ll find a way. You have to be willing to put in the grind and get knocked down a few times, but if you keep pushing, you can make it. So, my advice is simple: If you want it, go after it with everything you’ve got.

