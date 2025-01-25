Reflections on the Origin of the Carter Center

It has been nearly a month since former President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100. With days of heartfelt local, national and global tributes now behind us, I find myself reflecting on his legacy – and my small part in shaping it.

I was especially moved to see tens of thousands pay their respects as the 39th President lay in repose at the world-renowned Carter Center in Atlanta that is today celebrated for its work advancing human rights, global health and diplomacy.

However, the Carter Center was not always beloved. In fact, its creation sparked a fierce battle that I remember well when I was a member of the Atlanta City Council and caught in the thick of it.

To understand why its construction stirred such controversy, we need to turn back the clock several decades.

In the 1950s, state officials proposed a freeway to ease traffic congestion in the area where the Carter Center now stands. Bulldozers leveled hundreds of homes and businesses in historic neighborhoods, including Inman Park, Candler Park and the Old Fourth Ward to make way for the highway. Outraged residents and activists rose up in protest and the project was halted for the time being.

But then President Carter returned to Georgia after his term in the White House ended. He made it clear that he would establish his Presidential Library in Atlanta, but only if it was easy to drive to. The proposal for a multi-lane highway was suddenly back on the table.

The project – known then as Presidential Parkway – sparked strong opposition from some of my colleagues on the Atlanta City Council including Bill Campbell who went on to be Atlanta Mayor, John Lewis who was eventually elected to Congress, and Mary Davis. Residents and grassroots activists – dubbed “Roadbusters” – joined the fight. Their protests grabbed headlines and led to numerous arrests after demonstrators chained themselves to construction equipment and climbed trees to stop the roadwork.

Despite the opposition, I supported the project as I knew we needed a road to ease traffic congestion and wanted to honor Mr. Carter’s vision. It simply was the right thing to do.

For years, I locked horns with my fellow Council members and other prominent leaders. Heated negotiations dragged on, but the stalemate ended and we finally reached a compromise. Instead of a massive freeway, a thoroughfare – today known as John Lewis Freedom Parkway – was constructed along with a greenway and bike path. I championed the scaled-back proposal and saved the destruction of additional historic neighborhoods in the area.

Looking back, my support of the Center was unpopular and came at a cost, straining relationships with many of my political allies and friends.

But fast forward to today. With projects in 80 countries, the Carter Center is a landmark institution worldwide, and many view it as a living symbol of Mr. Carter’s enduring commitment to promote human rights, advance international diplomacy and combat disease.

I am proud to have been on the right side of history and honored to have played a role in preserving President Carter’s legacy.

