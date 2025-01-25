ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau Appoints Jamal Brown To Sales Manager

The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau, the destination marketing organization for the cities of College Park, Hapeville and Union City, Ga., today announced the appointment of Jamal Brown as sales manager Having held key roles in the sports, tourism and hospitality industries, Brown brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing and event management to his new role. Effective immediately, he will focus on promoting the District as a premier meeting and sports destination while enhancing visitor experiences by providing thoughtful and tailored guidance to groups planning their events in the District.

“We are excited to welcome Jamal to the ATL Airport District team,” said Mercedes Miller, president of the ATL Airport District. “His extensive experience in sports marketing and his ability to cultivate meaningful partnerships will play a vital role in showcasing our community and enhancing the group experience. As a College Park local, Jamal brings a personal connection to the community and valuable insight about what we offer here, which will help him promote the District in a genuine and impactful way.”

Before joining the ATL Airport District, Brown served as a brand activation specialist for PGA Tour Superstore. Prior to that, he worked as a team lead for Corporate Events Unlimited, overseeing event staff and ensuring seamless execution of large-scale corporate and social events. Earlier in his career, he served as sports and meetings manager at the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he secured several contracts for major events, including the NCAA Rifle National Championship and U.S. Curling Olympic Team Trials. Brown later joined the Atlanta Dream, where he coordinated logistics and fan engagement for statewide traveling practices and earned recognition for record-breaking group sales.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Florida A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He is a Certified Sports Events Executive, a designation awarded by the National Association of Sports Commissions, with additional certifications from Destinations International and the Sports Marketing Academy at the University of Kentucky. Passionate about community involvement, Brown serves on the board of Infinity Sports Connection, a nonprofit focused on youth sports. He resides in College Park and enjoys connecting with the local community by attending concerts and sporting events in his free time.

About Post Author