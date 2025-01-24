Keisha Lance Bottoms Considers Entering Race To Become Georgia’s Next Governor

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is considering a possible bid to become Georgia’s next Governor. Bottoms, a graduate of Douglas High School, FAMU, and Georgia State University, became a national figure in 2017 after she won the mayoral race in Atlanta.

When recently asked if she would consider a return to politics, Bottoms told WSB-TV, “Well, there will be a governor’s race on the ballot.”

Gov. Brian Kemp will step down in 2026 and a front-runner has yet to emerge in what could be a wide-open race. Stacey Abrams could also enter the race after two attempts at defeating Kemp came up short.

Bottoms recently served in the Biden Administration as the principal national advisory committee on international trade. The council advised the president on government policies and programs that impact the U.S. trade performance. Additionally, the council promoted export expansion and was part of a forum to discuss trade-related issues within the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.

Prior to her role at the White House, Bottoms decided against running for a second term as Atlanta’s mayor. During her first and only term, Bottoms faced critical issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and uprisings following George Floyd’s murder.

Bottoms and Kemp clashed over how to lead during the pandemic and several incidents of police brutality and violence occurred during protests.

Instead of seeking a second term, Bottoms threw her support behind Andre Dickens who won the election.

Earlier this week, Bottoms made national news after Donald Trump issued a slew of executive orders on his first day and announced White House positions that have been eliminated. Trump used his social media platform to share that Bottoms had been fired, using his catch phrase from “The Apprentice” stating, “You’re fired!”

However, Bottoms revealed that Trump was using his social media platform to spread misinformation. Bottoms shared that she had resigned from her position weeks before Trump took office.

“A day late and a dollar short,” Bottoms wrote on social media. “My resignation from the President’s Export Council was submitted January 4, effective yesterday.”

