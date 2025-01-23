April Ryan Joins Black Press USA as Washington Bureau Chief and Senior White House Correspondent

By

The Black Press is the trusted news and information source for millions of Americans and is bringing on news trailblazer, April Ryan. This is April Ryan’s 6th Presidency, having covered five Presidents as a White House Correspondent and Bureau Chief.

“April Ryan has exemplified the best of outstanding journalism for decades at the White House for news companies across the nation and world. We are so proud to announce that April Ryan will now be the Washington Bureau Chief and Senior White House Correspondent for Black Press USA (www.BlackPressUSA.com ).

As the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) celebrates in 2025, the 198th Year of the Black Press of America, we acknowledge the transformative contemporary benefit to the amplification of the strategic importance of the Black Press that will be rendered by the courage and professional effectiveness of April Ryan. April is the longest serving, Black tenured White House Correspondent in the history of the United States,” emphasized Dr. Benjamin F, Chavis, Jr., President and CEO of the NNPA.

“I am going home to make history as the Washington Bureau Chief and Senior White House Correspondent for Black Press USA. This is the home of History Makers who were the first Black White House Correspondents, Harry McAlpin, Ethel Payne, and Alice Dunnigan,” said Ryan. “January 13, 2025, marked my 28th year as a White House Correspondent and I am thrilled to continue my journey at honoring the esteemed legacy of these iconic Black journalists.”

