Trump Claimed He Fired Keisha Lance Bottoms From White House Position, Atlanta’s Former Mayor Had Already Resigned

On the first day as the 47th President, Donald Trump issued a slew of executive orders and announced White House positions that have been eliminated. Trump used his social media platform to share that Keisha Lance Bottom had been fired, using his catch phrase from “The Apprentice” stating, “You’re fired!”

However, Atlanta’s former mayor revealed that Trump was using his social media platform to spread misinformation. Bottoms shared that she had resigned from her position weeks before Trump took office.

“A day late and a dollar short,” Bottoms wrote on social media. “My resignation from the President’s Export Council was submitted January 4, effective yesterday.”

Bottoms continued, “You can’t fire someone who has already resigned. Of all of the things happening in the world, not sure why I am on Donald Trump’s mind at 1:30 am, following his Inauguration, but I count it as a badge of honor.”

In 2023, Bottoms was hired to serve on President Joe Biden’s Export Council.

In her role, Bottoms served as the principal national advisory committee on international trade. The council advised the president on government policies and programs that impact the U.S. trade performance. Additionally, the council promoted export expansion and was part of a forum to discuss trade-related issues within the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.

Before accepting the role, Bottoms served in the Biden Administration in the Office of Public Engagement.

