Property is Power! Protecting Black Homeownership from Setbacks

Black homeownership stands at a crossroads, with progress struggling to gain traction even in a housing market that continues to evolve. Experts now warn that proposed rollbacks of civil rights protections could threaten the already fragile gains in Black homeownership, deepening a legacy of inequality.

A report from the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) reveals that Black homeownership remains far below its pre-2004 high of nearly 50%. The 2024 State of Housing in Black America report highlights the alarming decline in ownership rates over the past two decades, compounded by recent challenges like rising housing costs and systemic barriers. The current rate echoes that of 1968 the year the Fair Housing Act was signed into law marking an unsettling stagnation despite decades of supposed progress.

Historical Hurdles and Present Day Threats

The peak of Black homeownership in 2004, at 49.7%, was followed by a devastating decline fueled by predatory lending practices. Interest-only mortgages and subprime loans disproportionately targeted Black families, leading to foreclosures that eroded wealth and stability. This trend worsened under the George W. Bush administration, when banks exploited a surge in Black home sales. By 2019, the homeownership rate had plummeted to 40.6%.

Today, experts like Lisa Rice, CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance, warn that the Trump administration’s potential embrace of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 plan could reverse key civil rights protections and further weaken Black homeownership. Rice stresses, “If steps are taken to eliminate these protections, the Black homeownership rate will fall.”

Barriers Persist

Marvetta Bozeman, incoming president of the Empire Board of Realists, identifies five key challenges faced by aspiring Black homeowners:

Lack of Affordable Housing: Median home prices continue to rise while wages remain stagnant, making it harder for families to purchase homes. Institutional Investors: Corporations are buying affordable homes in bulk, converting them into rentals with higher rents, which diminishes opportunities for families to save for down payments. Representation Challenges: The National Association of Realtors’ recent $418 million settlement could exacerbate difficulties for Black buyers without adequate professional representation during major purchases. Disparities in Loan Approvals: Black applicants face higher rejection rates for mortgage loans compared to their white counterparts. Gentrification and Rising Costs: Rapid gentrification is pricing Black residents out of their communities, driving up taxes and property insurance premiums.

Additionally, racial bias in home appraisals continues to devalue Black owned properties, a challenge the Biden-Harris administration has sought to address through federal programs.

The Danger of Losing Progress

A specific concern tied to Project 2025 is the potential elimination of special purpose credit programs. These initiatives provide targeted support to borrowers in underserved communities, addressing disparities in access to credit. Without these programs, many Black families could face insurmountable hurdles in securing mortgages, further widening the wealth gap.

A Call to Action

As the landscape of homeownership shifts, it is essential to uphold and expand policies that promote equitable access to housing. Black homeownership isn’t just a number; it represents generational wealth, community stability, and a pathway to economic empowerment.

Property is Power calls on community leaders, policymakers, and advocates to stand firm against regressive policies that threaten to dismantle decades of progress. The fight for Black homeownership is far from over, but with collective action, education, and support, the dream of homeownership can become a reality for all. Black homeownership isn’t just about owning property it’s about owning a future.

Dr. Anthony O. Kellum – CEO of Kellum Mortgage, LLC Homeownership Advocate, Speaker, Author www.KelluMortgage.com.

Property is Power! is a movement to promote home and community ownership. Studies indicate, homeownership leads to higher graduation rates, family wealth, and community involvement

About Post Author