Fathers Incorporated Gentle Warriors Academy Graduates Dedicated Dads

The Gentle Warriors Academy (GWA), the service delivery arm of Fathers Incorporated (FI), a not-for-profit working to build stronger families and communities, one father at a time, recently graduated nearly 40 fathers who participated in six weeks of classes. This is the first time fathers from FI’s various initiatives came together for a graduation ceremony, including those experiencing homelessness.

FI’s programs empower dads to strengthen connections with their children and families. GWA helps adult fathers (18+) learn and incorporate best practices for managing their responsibilities as parents/co-parents and partners.

The fathers who graduated completed fatherhood-centered curricula (FI’s “Next Level Fatherhood” and “Next Level Life Skills”), participating two days a week for two hours each day since October 7, 2024. Classes covered topics such as, but not limited to:

– self-assessment/readiness

– expectations + prioritizing

– systems management

– consistency

– conflict resolution

– responsibility

– visioning

– communication

– emotional wellness

– temperament

– integrity

– masculinity

During the graduation ceremony and celebration, which was held at Pittsburgh Yards, Kenneth Braswell, Fathers Incorporated’s CEO offered inspirational and motivating opening remarks, followed by Joseph Reed, the FIRE valedictorian who shared words of encouragement with his fellow graduates. The ceremony continued with seven pearls of wisdom from Clayton County Chief Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill:

1. Be humble. Never be afraid to ask for help. That’s a sign of strength.

2. Don’t run from your problems. Face them head-on, especially your legal issues.

3. Learn how to communicate effectively with the mother of your child. Do it for the best interest of the child.

4. Always be a protector and provider for your children.

5. Be a good example for your children because they are watching everything you say and do.

6. Focus your energy on making memories with your children rather than buying expensive gifts, toys, electronics, and clothes. You don’t have to buy your kid’s love. They want your time. You will go broke trying to buy your kid’s love.

7. Be a man of your word. When you say you’re going to do something, do it. Also, don’t be afraid to tell your kids the truth. If you can’t do something, just tell them. Be honest, truthful, and a man of your word.

Charles Sharper, executive director of The Healthy Youth USA Foundation, Inc. then offered a keynote address to share the ups and downs and successes of his fatherhood journey while encouraging the graduates to stay in the fatherhood program’s brotherhood beyond the graduation ceremony.

There was also a collective, official pinning ceremony between the graduates and family members or supporters. During the pinning process, Tracy Braswell shared an original poem she’d written as a symbol of the role of the father and the act of tying a bow. After she read, supporters of each graduate shared positive affirmations with each father while placing a bowtie pin on his graduation gown’s lapel.

At the close of the ceremony, FI announced its formation of the “L-Force Civic Engagement Academy” to honor the life and contributions of the late Lawrence E. Wilbon, an irreplaceable FI team member who dedicated his life to community service and youth empowerment. “L-Force”, which will officially launch during the fall of 2025, will focus on engaging fathers and training them to be servant leaders who can impact their communities through various roles, including volunteering, mentoring, voter registration, coaching, and more. Wilbon’s wife, Matisa Wilbon, Ph.D., along with the president of the FI Board, Rev. Darren Ferguson, were present for the announcement.

Fathers Incorporated (FI), founded more than 20 years ago in 2004, works to change the current societal and cultural definition of family to be inclusive of fathers and works collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes that lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father’s marital status, economic status or geographic location.

