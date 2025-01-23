This Week In Black History

JANUARY 22

1822—“From slavery to wealth” is the phrase that best describes the story of Barney L. Ford, who was born into slav­ery on this day in 1822 in Stafford Court, Va.—the product of a Black woman and a plantation owner. He was raised on a plantation in South Carolina but with the aid of the “Underground Railroad” he escaped and headed west through Chicago (where he met his wife) to the gold fields of California where he was denied the right to stake a claim be­cause he was Black. After being cheat­ed by a shady lawyer, he headed to the Denver, Colo., area and in time built a barbershop, a restaurant and then a fine hotel. He also built a hotel in the Central American nation of Nicaragua. Despite obstacles and setbacks such as racists bombing his hotel, Ford kept bouncing back and over time became one of the wealthiest and most influen­tial men in Denver. After 1860, he used his influence to fight for Black rights in Colorado.

1931—Sam Cooke is born in Clarks­dale, Miss. He is considered by many as “The Father of Soul Music.” The son of a minister, Cooke began his career with a gospel group known as the Sing­ing Children. He then became a mem­ber of the famous Soul Stirrers. When he switched to secular music, he com­bined gospel and the blues to produce soul. Among his best known hits were “You Send Me,” “Everybody Loves the Cha Cha Cha,” and “Twisting the Night Away.” He was shot and killed as a re­sult of a misunderstanding involving a woman at a Los Angeles motel in 1964.

1948—Two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman is born on this day in Marshall, Texas.

2006—Kobe Bryant of the Los Ange­les Lakers scores 81 points in a 122 to 104 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The score was the second highest by a single player in the history of the Na­tional Basketball Association.

JANUARY 23

1821—Minister Lott Cary leaves the United States with a group of freed slaves to establish a colony on the West African coast. In so doing, the group lays the foundation for the establish­ment of the nation of Liberia. Cary be­came acting governor of the settlement in August 1828, but died accidentally in November 1828. Nevertheless the colony survived even though it had to fight off attacks from native Africans and slave traders. Liberia became an in­dependent republic in 1847. In 2006, it elected its first female president.

1891—Pioneering Black surgeon, Dr. Daniel Hale Williams, helped found Provident Hospital in Chicago, Ill. The hospital became one of the main teach­ing and training facilities for Black doc­tors and nurses who had frequently been denied entrance to White-owned medical facilities. It was also at Provi­dent in 1893 that Williams achieved in­ternational fame by becoming the first American surgeon to perform open heart surgery.

1964—The 24th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified. It abolished the poll tax, which had been used in many Southern states to prevent Blacks from voting. Interestingly, the Republi­can-controlled legislature in Georgia in 2006 passed a voter identification law that many Blacks complained was no more than a poll tax in disguise.

1976—Paul Robeson, perhaps the greatest combination of actor, singer, athlete and political activist ever pro­duced by Black America, died on this day in Philadelphia, Pa. During his life Robeson not only achieved a brilliant career on stage and in early movies but was also an ardent fighter for Black rights and socialist causes. As a result he was the target of a massive govern­ment campaign of disruption and char­acter assassination.

LEVAR BURTON IN “ROOTS”

1977—The highly acclaimed televi­sion mini-series “Roots” begins airing on ABC. “Roots” received 37 Emmy Award nominations and won nine. It re­ceived unprecedented Nielsen ratings for the finale, which still holds a record as the third-highest-rated U.S. television program. The series introduced LeVar Burton in the role of Kunta Kinte and was based on a novel by Alex Haley who also wrote the “Autobiography of Malcolm X.”

JANUARY 24

1874 — Arthur Schomburg is born Ar­turo Alfonso Schomburg in Puerto Rico. After moving to New York City in April 1891, he became known over time as the “Sherlock Holmes” of Black histo­ry because of his relentless digging for Black historical truths and accomplish­ments. Reportedly, his drive to discov­er Black history was sparked by a fifth grade teacher who told him “Black peo­ple have no history, no heroes, no great moments.”

(1812-1885) dies on this day in Xenia, Ohio. Delaney was perhaps the leading Black nation­alist of the 1800s. After fighting in the Civil War to end slavery and becoming the first Black field officer in the U.S. Army, Delaney became disillusioned with America. He began to advocate Black separatism and/or a return to Afri­ca. He was a journalist and a physician who wrote several books including one detailing how ancient Egypt and Ethio­pia were the first great civilizations long before ancient Greece. Although rela­tively unknown today, Delaney was also brilliant. Abraham Lincoln once told his Edwin Stanton, secretary of war, about Delaney, saying, “Do not fail to meet this most extraordinary and intelligent Black man.”

1993—The first Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall died on this day. Unlike current justice Clarence Thomas, Marshall was a true progressive and fighter for Black rights, having spent years with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund waging ongoing battles with the legal establishment to protect and expand rights and opportu­nities for African Americans.

JANUARY 26

1893—“Queen Bess,” Bessie Cole­man, the nation’s first Black female aviator, was born in the small town of Atlanta, Texas. Coleman was also the first African American (male or female) to earn an international pilot’s license. Because of the racism and sexism in America, she had to travel to France to earn the license. She traveled the U.S. encouraging other Blacks to become pilots. Queen Bess died in plane acci­dent in 1926.

1944—Political activist Angela Davis is born in Birmingham, Ala. She was a brilliant scholar and philosopher who made the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list because of her suspected involvement in the violent Aug. 7, 1970 courthouse attempt to free jailed Black revolution­ary inmate George Jackson. She was also associated with the Black Panther Party. However, shortly after the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she joined the Communist Party. She later became a tenured professor at the University of California Santa Cruz although then governor and later U.S. President Ronald Reagan had vowed to block her from teaching.

JANUARY 27

1953—One of Black America’s most gifted novelists, Ralph Ellison, wins the prestigious National Book Award with his powerful novel “The Invisible Man.” The novel helped him achieve international fame. The main character constantly escapes one disaster after another. The disasters are brought on by a combination virulent racism and the character’s own naiveté. Ellison was born in Oklahoma City, Okla.

1961—Opera diva Leontyne Price makes her debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

1972—Mahalia Jackson, generally considered the greatest gospel singer that ever lived, dies of heart failure on this day near Chicago, Ill. She was born in New Orleans, La. She settled in Chi­cago where she briefly studied beauty culture under the nation’s first Black mil­lionaire, Madame C.J. Walker. Among her greatest and most frequently re­quested songs were “Did It Rain,” “Josh­ua Fought the Battle of Jericho, “ “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” and “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

JANUARY 28

1938—Crystal Byrd Fauset becomes the first Black woman elected to a state legislature when she wins a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representa­tives.

1944—Matthew Henson receives a medal from the U.S. Congress for being co-discoverer of the North Pole along with Robert Peary. The medal, howev­er, came 35 years after the historic feat because Peary, a White man and Hen­son’s boss, received all the credit for decades. However, records show that Henson, leading a party of four Inuits (Eskimos) actually reached the North Pole 45 minutes before Peary.

1989—After 62 years and numerous protests, the Colgate-Palmolive Com­pany ends the sale of “Darkie Tooth­paste.” The toothpaste, which was only sold in Asia, was renamed “Darlie” and the Sambo-style character on the tube was dropped.

About Post Author