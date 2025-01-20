2025 King Day Celebration: Things to do for MLK Day in Atlanta

From a day of service to lectures, exhibits, concerts and art, there are a number of ways to observe MLK Day in Atlanta. Begin with honoring Dr. King’s legacy, visiting historic landmarks and celebrating the lives and efforts of many Atlantans and civil rights icons that influenced our country’s progression.

As the heart of the civil rights movement, Atlanta’s history, heritage and role in the civil rights movement gives visitors and Atlantans a number of places to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday throughout the city and much further beyond the beginning of the year.

The 2025 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be in-person at Ebenezer Baptist Church and will broadcast live on FOX 5 Atlanta. It will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and thekingcenter.org , on Monday, January 20 th from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM EST. The 56th Annual Commemorative Service is the hallmark of the King Holiday Observance . Reverend Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Reginald W. Sharpe, Jr. will preside over the service. Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King , The King Center CEO, will give the Call to Commemoration. This year’s Keynote Speaker is Rev. Dr. Willam J. Barber . The service will feature special musical performances by Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Mark Gutierrez, The McClain Sisters, Natalie Grant, and Tye Tribbett.

The Beloved Community Empowerment Fair will be in-person on January 20th in The King Center's Yolanda D. King Theatre from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM EST. It is a free, interactive event, providing career development, financial literacy, and health and wellness resources. For more information, visit thekingcenter.org.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also Monday, January 20th Participants will assemble at 1:30 PM EST on the corner of Baker & Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, GA. The march begins at 1:45 PM EST and ends on Auburn Avenue in front of The King Center, where there will be a rally. For more information visit the March Committee’s website, www.mlkmarchcommittee.com.

“I am deeply grateful to all of our incredible sponsors, partners, staff, and volunteers who have joined us in making the 2025 King Holiday Observance Week a resounding success. Your tireless efforts, selfless dedication, and generous support have enabled us to honor my father’s legacy in a meaningful and impactful way, inspiring a new generation of leaders to carry forward his dream of justice, equality, and peace for all.” said CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King.