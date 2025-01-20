Snoop, Nelly, Rick Ross Lambasted Over Trump Inauguration Performances: What Would 2 Pac Say?

There has always been a connection between hip-hop and politics. Traditionally, rap artists have used their platforms to speak out against the status quo and political institutions that often harm underserved communities.

But what happens when rap artists attempt to find connection with the political institutions that are viewed as detrimental to the communities that raised those rap artists?

In the days leading to Donald Trump becoming the 47th U.S. President, news broke that several prominent rap artists would be performing at inauguration events. Key names include Snoop, Nelly, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Rod Wave.

Instantly, each artist faced backlash for their decision to perform for Trump-related events, but Snoop faced overwhelming criticism.

Snoop is arguably the most popular rapper in hip-hop history as people across generations (from grand parents to children) are familiar with him, if not for his music for being a highly-regarded personality.

But even with being a global star, Snoop remained connected to Black communities and, at times, spoke out against injustices.

During Trump’s first term, Snoop was one the President’s most vocal adversaries, releasing a music video “Lavender” where he dissed Trump and referred to him as a clown. Days before Trump’s 2017 Inauguration, Snoop blasted Black music artists who considered performing at the event, promising to roast any person who agreed to make an appearance.

But seven years later, things have changed as Snoop was the headliner at Trump’s Crypto Ball, an event where the President announced the release of his own memecoin that soared to $14 billion in a matter of days. Some are questioning the legality and longevity of the coin.

Snoop was joined at the event by Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, and Nelly is set to perform at another Trump—related event this week. In an interview with Willie D of the Geto Boys, Nelly shared that he decided to perform at Trump’s Inauguration because he respects the office of the presidency. He compared his performance to troops who have to serve regardless of who is in office.

Unlike Snoop, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Nelly, who typically avoid taking political stances, the latter artists are not widely recognized for engaging in political discourse.

But what should supporters of hip-hop expect from rap artists?

In its essence, hip-hop became a counter to mainstream society as rap artists who released music in the 1980-90s often spoke out against the ills caused by the era of Reganomics, housing discrimination, crack cocaine, mass incarceration, and gun violence.

Hip-hop became a voice for the voiceless while sonically resonating with people around the world. The children who were raised to follow the words and advice of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King,Jr., and the Black Panthers found ways to extend those messages through hip-hop.

Hip-hop’s connection to Black power movements led to politically-forward artists such as KRS-One, Chuck D, and 2 Pac. Raised by Black Panther Afeni Shakur, 2 Pac often used his platform to share the ideology that shaped him as a youth.

In 1992, decades before Trump decided to become a politician, 2 Pac took aim at Trump over greed.

“This world is such a…‘gimme gimme gimme! Everybody back off,’” Shakur said during the MTV News interview. “If you want to be successful, if you want to be like Trump, gimme gimme gimme, push push push push. Step step step, crush crush crush. That’s how it all is, and it’s like… nobody ever stops.”

Trump’s next term could widen the gap between the have and the have-nots. There are attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion which stems from the right-wing Supreme Court justices that Trump put into place during his first term.

The dismantling of affirmative action not only impacted Black students who seek higher education, it also inspired corporate entities to scale back DEI efforts. This could lead to a lack of job opportunities, and executive-level promotions for Black candidates and lower sponsorship dollars allocated for Black initiatives. The right-wing has weaponized the term “DEI” and are using it as a way to say that Black people aren’t qualified for high-level jobs.

The backlash faced by Snoop, Nelly, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy comes from a community that has been significantly affected by Trump’s policies and MAGA rhetoric.

There are ways to engage with an atypical President like Trump, but it must come from political leaders who are equipped to present the President and his administration with tangible items that can help underserved communities.

It’s clear that most rappers are no longer prepared or inclined to engage in high-level political discourse, often treating the culture as a transaction, willing to sell out to the highest bidder. This is a disheartening reality for those who truly care about the culture, while providing a moment of amusement for those who revel in hip-hop’s castration.

The video of Snoop talking down to Black artists who performed at Trump’s 2017 Inauguration has since gone viral and even Elon Musk and other MAGA supporters have taken notice. But Musk doesn’t care that Snoop performed at a Trump-related event, he found glee in the unraveling of rap’s most known figures who are willing to flip-flop for a paycheck.

The days where rappers who took a stand against injustices may be over, the greed that 2 Pac warned about has taken over the culture known as hip-hop.

