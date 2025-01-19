Mayor Karen Bass provides extraordinary leadership during unprecedented and catastrophic circumstances

Opportunist and critics have not been shy about attacking Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and have attempted to blame her for circumstances, which were far beyond anyone’s control.

People must realize that this isn’t just an ordinary fire – this is an unprecedented and historic event that still has not come to an end. We must remember and acknowledge that the winds in some areas got close to 100 mph – (that would qualify them as a category 2 hurricane).

The truth is that Mayor Karen Bass is utilizing her federal relationships with President Joe Biden on down to bring resources to Los Angeles as fast as possible:

Mayor Bass was able to help secure 100% federal reimbursement from President Biden who pledged his full support and partnership as L.A. recovers and rebuilds.

Resources are being prioritized. Mayor Bass met with the FEMA Administrator at the Palisades fire command post announcing federal support for survivors of the fires throughout the region. Angelenos can visit www.disasterassistance.gov for assistance.

Mayor Bass has been in active communication with local, state and federal partners leveraging relationships to deliver for L.A. as we rebuild.

The Mayor has been working with closely with LAFD to ensure that everyone and every neighborhood remains safe:

There’s been all types of misinformation recently, but the Mayor has been clear that she and the fire chief are working together to fight this fire and save lives. That’s the priority.

As cited in local media, “L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who served as budget chair last year, said the city increased the fire department’s overall budget by approximately $53 million in the current fiscal year. Blumenfield explained that $76 million – intended to pay for fire department personnel – was placed in a fund separate from the fire department’s regular account when the budget was adopted because contract negotiations with bargaining unions were still taking place at the time.”

Since the money was set aside and not in last year’s budget, it would appear that LAFD’s budget decreased by $23M. But that’s because when the budget was adopted last May or June, the city was still negotiating new contracts with employee unions. The $76M that was set aside ultimately was moved once the agreements were finalized.

One part of the budget was cut, but overall, LAFD actually received an increase of more than $50 million. (Budget appropriations for the Fire Department come from multiple line items within the City’s budget).

The Mayor has always supported L.A.’s firefighters – and recently helped secure more than $100 million worth of raises. In fact, those raises were assumed in the budget.



On Water Hydrant Preparation and Usage:

Spreading misinformation is dangerous. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) filled million gallon-water tanks on Monday, Jan. 6 in preparation for this disaster. It is demonstrably false that tanks were not filled.

The demand of this unprecedented fire led to pressure issues not uncommon for an extraordinary inferno of this size combined with historic winds. LADWP and LAFD have worked closely to deploy water trucks to provide mobile access to fire crews in the area.

Regarding politicized attacks:

Thousands of people have lost their homes in one of the most devastating events in our city’s history, and Mayor Bass is laser focused on containing these fires to prevent further damage as well as a recovery plan.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League called out the politicization of this issue and the spreading of misinformation.

Regarding the Mayor’s trip to Ghana:

The Mayor was participating in a Presidential diplomatic mission representing our nation overseas and was in active communication with city leaders on the ground. Her route home included a military plane where she was on active calls.

As she has mentioned during multiple briefings in the last few days, the mayor is laser focused on two things right now — keeping Angelenos safe and protecting property. That’s what she’s going to do.

Reprinted from the Los Angeles Sentinel

