Dawn Lewis Nominated For 2025 NAACP Image Award Following Performance In ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

Renowned actress and award-winning recording artist Dawnn Lewis has earned a well-deserved nomination for the 2025 NAACP Image Award in the category of Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for her portrayal of Captain Carol Freeman in Star Trek: Lower Decks. This recognition underscores her extraordinary vocal talent and her continued ability to bring compelling characters to life across various mediums.

Lewis’s role as the fierce and intelligent Captain Carol Freeman in Star Trek: Lower Decks has garnered widespread acclaim from both fans and critics. Her performance has been hailed for its depth, nuance, and authenticity, contributing to the show’s success as a fan-favorite in the Star Trek franchise. As one of the standout voices in animated television, Lewis adds a strong and empowering presence to the show, bringing both strength and vulnerability to her character.

“I am truly honored to receive this nomination,” said Lewis. “The Star Trek franchise has always been an inspiration to me, as it champions diversity and inclusivity. To be a part of this groundbreaking series is a privilege, and I’m deeply grateful to the NAACP for this recognition of my voice-over performance.”

In addition to Lewis’s 30+ year career as an Emmy-nominated actress, Grammy-award winning recording artist, and songwriter in the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, she is passionate about using her platform to give back. In 2017, she founded A New Day Foundation, a non-profit organization whose primary mission is to provide financial and programmatic support toward the education of underserved youth and support services in underserved communities. The foundation has awarded over $500K in scholarships and new computers to graduating seniors.

The NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the achievements of people of color in entertainment, have long recognized excellence in television, film, music, and literature. Dawnn Lewis’s nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance marks another milestone in her celebrated career, further solidifying her impact in the world of animation and television.

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards ceremony will take place on February 22, 2025, with a live broadcast scheduled on both BET and CBS.

