Monday: We Fight Back! Inauguration Day Rally Against Trump and the Far-Right’s Agenda

What: Rally opposing the far-right, pro-billionaire agenda of Donald Trump and upholding the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

When: January 20, 2025. 11:30 AM

Where: Walton Spring Park, 160 Ted Turner Dr NW

On Inauguration Day, January 20 people across the country will gather in their cities to demand a future that centers the needs of the people over the interests of the wealthy elite. In Atlanta, a coalition of working-class organizations have convened to endorse and lead this action at Walton Spring Park.

Local endorsers include the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Community Movement Builders, ICE Breakers, the Union of Southern Service Workers, Veterans for Peace, Housing Justice League, Democratic Socialists of America, and Artists Against Apartheid.

“Donald Trump’s agenda is the agenda of the billionaire class,” said Jacob Dallas-Main, an organizer with the PSL, “They want to slash social spending as much as possible to give tax cuts to the wealthy, deport immigrants while blaming them for all our problems, and roll back the civil rights gains won over the decades; Roe v. Wade was just the beginning.

“But the same way the Civil Rights Movement fought back against racist Jim Crow laws, we can fight back against any attacks on the working class by building a mass movement, independent of the two-party system!”

Inauguration Day this year also falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The rally in Atlanta seeks to continue his work, and will merge with the annual Atlanta MLK Day Parade after concluding.

Monica Johnson, another PSL organizer, said, “Atlanta is Dr. King’s hometown, and we intend to honor his legacy as a freedom fighter and civil rights leader by continuing the struggle for the defense and expansion of our democratic rights and for a world without poverty, hunger, or war.”

Representatives from the Party for Socialism and Liberation and other organizations will be available for interview before, during, and after the event.

