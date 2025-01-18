7th Annual ‘The Dream Challenge’ Shines Light On Atlanta Area High School Basketball On MLK Day

The Dream Challenge, now in its seventh year, continues to shine as one of Atlanta’s most exciting high school basketball events. Held annually at the iconic Maynard Jackson High School in the heart of the city on Jan. 20 (MLK Day), this event embodies the spirit of both competition and community.

The Dream Challenge remains dedicated to showcasing the incredible talent from Atlanta’s inner-city schools, as well as surrounding areas. This unique blend of local representation and top-tier talent is what sets the event apart and has helped it grow year after year.

The first-ever Dream Challenge, held six years ago, spotlighted one of the event’s earliest success stories: Anthony Edwards, a former player of the event who went on to claim MVP honors. Edwards’ rise to NBA stardom is a testament to the talent the event has helped nurture, and it serves as a reminder of the impact this showcase has had on the athletes involved.

Each year, The Dream Challenge features 6 to 7 action-packed games, bringing together high school players from across the region to compete at the highest level. But the event’s success isn’t just about basketball. One of the things organizers are most proud of is the charitable aspect of the event.

In partnership with the Jack N Jill Foundation, The Dream Challenge hosts a shoe drive, encouraging players to bring gently used or new shoes to donate to those in need. The shoes are distributed to three local charities after the event, providing much-needed support to communities around Atlanta.

“We wanted to make sure this event wasn’t just about the game itself,” says coach Daryl Darby the event organizer. “It’s about giving back, supporting those in need, and creating a space for young athletes to come together, learn, and grow—not just on the court, but off it as well.”

Looking ahead, The Dream Challenge is poised for even greater growth. The event plans to expand in future years to include girls’ games, ensuring a broader representation of young athletes. Additionally, there are plans to take the event beyond Atlanta, with potential showcases in historic cities like Birmingham, Memphis, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

One of the most exciting additions to the event in 2025 will be the inclusion of 50 to 100 elementary school students who will be given the opportunity to attend their very first high school basketball game. For many of these kids, this will be a memorable experience that could ignite a lifelong passion for the sport.

As the event continues to evolve, its core mission remains unchanged: to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, foster a sense of community, and create lasting impacts on and off the court. The Dream Challenge has quickly become more than just a basketball event—it’s a celebration of culture, talent, and giving back, all while continuing to honor the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s extremely important to play on this day because basketball is now celebrated in high regard on the pro and college level,” Darby says. “Atlanta should always be well-represented on the day for high school students. It’s our hope that this will live on annually throughout my life and hopefully my foundation’s tenure.”

