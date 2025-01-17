Ten Atlanta-Area Teens Selected for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

Selected students from around the country to be part of once-in-a-lifetime mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort in March; Dreamers to interact with celebrities, business leaders, educators and more during four-day all-expenses-paid event

Ten Atlanta-area teens are among the100 high school students from across the country heading to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in March to take the next step in chasing their biggest dreams, such as developing cutting-edge technology, addressing food insecurity and even designing the next great Disney attractions.

These ambitious teens make up the new 2025 class of Disney Dreamers Academy, a popular mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort designed to inspire and empower students from diverse communities by encouraging them to explore limitless possibilities and turn their dreams into reality.

After surprising students in Houston and Atlanta with their selection earlier this week, Walt Disney World released the names of the remaining students today.

At the multi-day program at Walt Disney World, March 26-30, 2025, Disney Dreamers will connect with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators through workshops and seminars created to inspire and accelerate their career aspirations. They’ll explore diverse career fields; develop essential skills such as communication, leadership and networking; and, of course, enjoy the magic and wonder of Walt Disney World, which continues to elevate the guest experience through ongoing investments in new attractions, entertainment and more.

“We are thrilled to spark new possibilities and provide these future leaders with the tools they need to chase their dreams,” said Shannon Smith-Conrad, a Walt Disney World Ambassador. “After 18 years of hosting Disney Dreamers Academy, we continue to be inspired by these teens and their incredible accomplishments.”

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The selected students, plus a parent or guardian, enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy, which is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to support diverse communities, has inspired more than 1,700 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities. Graduates of the program have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and many have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

The full list of selected students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

The 10 Atlanta-area students selected for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy are:

Aarushi Ammavajjala Cumming GA

Alonnah Copeland Fayetteville GA

Callie Cueva Demorest GA

Owen Osborne Newnan GA

Kylan Robinson Stone Mountain GA

Chasity Rolland Locust Grove GA

Tiyanna Shaheed-Merriweather Riverdale GA

Rihana Tape Stockbridge GA

Sierra Walker Snellville GA

Ciara Essence Whimbush Acworth GA

About Post Author