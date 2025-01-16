Exclusive: Mariah The Scientist Performs At Hawks Game, Reveals Favorite Atlanta Albums Of All-Time

Mariah the Scientist took the court at halftime during the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Phoenix Suns at State Farm Arena, delivering an unforgettable performance in front of her hometown crowd. The Atlanta native wowed fans with a powerful set, featuring hits like “Stone Cold,” “Always N Forever,” and “Spread Thin.” marking her first performance in her city of origin.

Following her performance, Mariah the Scientist spoke with ADW about sports, her love for science, and her favorite Atlanta-based albums of all-time.

“That was crazy,” Mariah the Scientist shared. “I go to so many games that I can’t believe they let me perform at halftime. I have always been a big sports fan, and I always wanted to work at sports before I did science. But this was pretty cool.”

Prior to taking a leap in music, Mariah the Scientist was a biology major at St. John University. She discussed how the bold move to become an artist changed her life. “I just winged it,” she admitted. “Honestly, I can’t say that I knew exactly what it was going to entail. I just jumped out there. Luckily, I’m here to perform at the [Hawks] halftime show.”

Mariah the Scientist eventually emerged as a top a R&B artist after releasing “To Die For” and two full-length albums, “Master” which garnered over 31 million streams worldwide. In 2021, she released “Ry Ry World” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and reached the top on Billboard’s Next Big Sound. In 2022, she released the EP “The Intermission.” The song “Always and Forever,” which featured Lil Baby, became a viral hit, amassing more than 17 million views.

Following her Hawks performance, Mariah the Scientist also shared the essential Atlanta-based albums. “I’m going to say Usher’s ‘Confession,’ ‘Savage Mode’ (21 Savage/Metro Boomin), and anything by Monica,” she said.

