Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Voice Earns Posthumous Grammy Win for Sermon at Ebenezer Baptisit Church

by Amber Ogden

When the name Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. comes up, it’s easy to picture him standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, his voice echoing the words “I have a dream” to a crowd of thousands. But imagine this: instead of a march or a sermon, his name is called on a stage at the Grammy Awards. In 1971, three years after his assassination, Dr. King posthumously earned one of music’s highest honors, a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Recording for his searing anti-war speech, “Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam.”

In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the powerful sermon that won him the Grammy, “Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam,” at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. In it, he called the war “unjust, evil, and futile” and “an enemy of the poor.” He also criticized the moral and economic costs of the Vietnam War while condemning the broader injustices within American society.

Dr. King’s impact was recognized significantly at the 13th Annual Grammy Awards in 1971. He was awarded a Grammy posthumously for “Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam” in the Spoken Word category. This achievement highlighted his courage to speak out against issues beyond civil rights. In his speech, Dr. King called for a major change in America, criticizing what he described as the “giant triplets” of racism, greed, and militarism.

Motown Record Corporation and Black Forum Records published the vinyl album. Junius Griffin, who worked as Berry Gordy’s administrative assistant at Motown Records, produced this album. Griffin would become the Director of Publicity at International Talent Management. He worked alongside King, later to implement the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change following King’s assassination. Griffin was also the President of the Beverly Hills Hollywood Chapter of the NAACP.

His message encouraged people to rethink the nation’s priorities and values. King’s opposition to the Vietnam War highlighted his holistic vision of justice, linking the struggle for civil rights at home to broader global injustices.

Dr. King Jr. winning a Grammy is a powerful reminder of how words can spark change. Although he is most famous for his role in the civil rights movement, this award from the Recording Academy shows just how much his voice has influenced culture as a whole. His famous speeches, captured in recordings, still inspire people today, encouraging everyone to strive for a fairer and more just world.

This wasn’t the first time Dr. King was nominated. His first Grammy nomination at the 6th Annual Grammy Awards in 1964 for his powerful recording, “We Shall Overcome (The March on Washington…August 28, 1963).” This recording was an authorized broadcast of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, where over 250,000 people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial. It captured the essence of that historic day, including King’s inspiring “I Have a Dream” speech, which continues to resonate as one of the most significant speeches in American history, calling for justice and equality for all.

The broadcast, which also featured performances by legendary artists like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Marian Anderson, became a cultural touchstone, encapsulating the hope and determination of the civil rights movement.

Five years later, King was nominated again at the 11th Grammy Awards for his album “I Have a Dream: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 1929–1968.” A year after his assassination, this album highlighted his famous speech from the March on Washington. It was released by 20th Century Fox Records and included voices from well-known civil rights leaders like A. Philip Randolph, John Lewis, and Whitney M. Young Jr. This helped to show the unity of the civil rights movement.

This year, as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it’s important to take a moment to appreciate his speeches that have earned him Grammy nominations and wins. These works are not just pieces of history; they are powerful examples of how words can influence our world and continue to do so. Dr. King’s voice, full of hope and strength, inspires us all to continue to fight for justice today.

