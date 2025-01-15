Trae Young Scores 43, Leads Hawks To Victory Over Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns

For the first time in 2025, the Atlanta Hawks got a taste of some home cooking. After a brutal west coast road trip that began at the end of December and lasted until Jan. 10, the Hawks returned to State Farm Arena in Atlanta to take on the Phoenix Suns.

The Hawks entered the game without essential players Jalen Johnson and Deandre Hunter who were both out nursing minor injuries.

The Suns, led by All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, were favored by 2.5 points before tip-off.

However, the Hawks were able to neutralize the Suns’ scoring weapons early by crashing the boards and remaining aggressive on defense. The Hawks would finish the game with 10 steals and out rebounded the Suns 54-37.

Onyeka Okongwu put together a huge game off the bench by scoring 22 points and adding 21 rebounds.

Trae Young led all scores by dropping 43, his most points of the season, and knocking down several timely shots in the 4th quarter to lead the Hawks to a 122-117 victory.

Following the game, Okongwu shared thoughts on his 20-20 game and staying aggressive.

“Just gotta be aggressive,” Okongwu said. “No matter who’s out there, I should always be able to, find my shot, not really fear anybody on defense, and go up strong. I work so hard on my game, so I just believe in my instincts and believe in what I can do.”

Okongwu also shared the importance of playing at home for the first time in 2025. “It feels good,” he said. “Unfortunately, we gotta leave tonight, but it was good to be home.”

The Hawks will head on another road trip that begins in Chicago and will feature tough match ups against the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

