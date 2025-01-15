Today, Wednesday Jan. 20 is MLK’s Birthday; Bernice King ‘Glad’ Trump’s Inauguration Is on MLK Day

Photo: Getty Images Although, the civil rights leader was born on Jan. 15 the official national observance is on Monday, Jan. 20



Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr., has revealed that she’s “glad” President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is occurring on the same day as MLK’s holiday.

According to The Independent, Bernice King said she’s glad the events are coinciding as it will highlight the importance of her father’s legacy.

“I’m glad that if it was going to happen, it happened on the King holiday because Dr King is still speaking to us,” Bernice King said of Trump’s inauguration, per the outlet.

Bernice King was “excited” about the idea of Vice President Kamala Harris being inaugurated on MLK Day as she “hoped the U.S. would elect someone who embodied the values her father did.” However, now that Trump has been elected, King reportedly “sees the January 20 event as a wake-up call for the country and an opportunity to stand up to the incoming administration’s charged agenda items.”

King, who didn’t want Trump to win the presidential election, believes his presidency may roll back all the progress her parents helped make in America.

“A Trump win could potentially set in motion a perilous and oppressive presidential administration that would undermine and deny the hard-fought battle for civil and human rights for which my parents and so many others sacrificed,” King said, per The Independent.