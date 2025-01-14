True Colors Holds Mlk Weekend Promotion For ‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding’

Historic Black theater kick off its 2025 season February 11th at Southwest Atlanta Arts Center

Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company is sponsoring a Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend promotion January 18-20, 2025, with a special discount for its upcoming production of “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” a play about an African hair braiding shop in Harlem.

The historic Black theater company is offering a 15 percent discount on the purchase of two tickets. The discount is valid for adult and senior tickets only and excludes opening and closing performances. To obtain the discount, go to https://www.:truecolorstheatre.org/jajasand use the code MLK15.

Written by Tony Award® nominated Ghanaian-American, Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Ibi Owolabi, “Jaja’s” explores the travails of the West African immigrants who work at the hair braiding salon. The play premiered on Broadway last year as part of the Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2023-2024 season. True Colors’ production will run from February 11 to March 9, 2025, at the Southwest Arts Center in South Fulton, Ga.

“We are pleased to present a production that spotlights the positive impact of immigrants in the United States as well as highlights Black women entrepreneurs,” said True Colors’ Artistic Director Jamil Jude. “We hope people will take advantage of our MLK Weekend promotion to join us for our 2025 season opener.”

True Colors Theatre Company is a nonprofit regional theater company based in Atlanta, GA. True Colors Theatre Company’s mission is to celebrate the rich tradition of Black storytelling while giving voice to bold artists from all cultures. We add dimension and relevance to our work on the stage through community events and education programming. The vision of Artistic Director Jamil Jude is for the company to “thrive at the intersection of artistic excellence and civic engagement.” For more information on True Colors, visit https://www.truecolorstheatre.org/.

For tickets and other information on True Colors’ production of “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” as well as information on True Colors Theatre, please visit: https://www.truecolorstheatre.org/.

