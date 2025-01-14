Morehouse School of Medicine Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping the Future of Health Equity

Historically Black medical school is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists and public health professionals

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), a private historically Black medical school and one of the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, launches a year-long celebration marking five decades of advancing health equity.

“From our founding in 1975 as a two-year medical education program to the world-renowned institution that we are today, Morehouse School of Medicine has played a pivotal role in reshaping health care, education and research,” said MSM President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG. “As we celebrate the impact that MSM has made locally, nationally and globally over the past 50 years, we look toward the future with a reaffirmed commitment to excellence, innovation and service.”

Under visionary leadership, including founding dean Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, who later served as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, MSM has grown to encompass 14 advanced degree programs and 17 research centers and institutes. Nearly 1,900 physicians have graduated from MSM, with approximately 60% choosing to practice in Georgia, significantly impacting healthcare access in underserved communities.

The institution will commemorate its anniversary through several signature events and the public is invited to join the celebration throughout the year at the following:

27th Annual HeLa Symposium

Thursday, January 23 at 9 a.m. | Morehouse School of Medicine · Men’s Heart Healthy Breakfast

Tuesday, February 4 at 7 a.m. | College Football Hall of Fame · Women with Heart Luncheon

Wednesday, February 5 at 11 a.m. | Georgia Aquarium · 50th Anniversary and 15th Annual Hugh Gloster Society Celebration

Friday, April 4 at 5 p.m. | Mercedes Benz Stadium · Morehouse School of Medicine Golf Tournament

Monday, August 18 | Capital City Golf Club Brookhaven · Cycling Event with Metro Atlanta Cycling Club (MACC)

The initial idea for what became Morehouse School of Medicine can be traced to Atlanta internal medicine physician Dr. Louis Brown, who suggested the creation of a new medical school to the presidents of the Atlanta University Center schools in 1969. With support from the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation, a feasibility study was conducted to investigate the concept. At the time,

Morehouse College was the second-largest producer of African Americans pursuing medical degrees and its president, Dr. Hugh M. Gloster, expressed interest in starting a medical school there.

Morehouse School of Medicine opened its doors at a single trailer on the campus of Morehouse College in the summer of 1978 with an inaugural class of 24 students in its two-year basic medical sciences program. Students who completed the program earned the ability to transfer to four-year institutions to complete their education. The medical school was incorporated in Georgia in 1980, officially became an independent institution in 1981 and established a four-year medical school as Morehouse School of Medicine in 1985.

To learn more about Morehouse School of Medicine, please visit MSM.edu.

