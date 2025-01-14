Michelle Obama to Skip Trump’s Inauguration

South Side Chicagoan and former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama confirmed her decision but did not provide a reason.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the office said in a statement shared with The Associated Press.

Former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton are expected to attend the event alongside their husbands, former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Michelle Obama has skipped a major event involving former Presidents and their spouses. She was notably absent from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which her husband, along with Trump, Bush, and Clinton and their spouses, attended.

Michelle Obama has long been critical of Trump, campaigning against him during his 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential bids. Following a campaign speech she delivered last fall for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Trump responded by calling her criticism a “big mistake,” a comment some interpreted as a threat.

Trump himself skipped President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration, which occurred just days after the January 6 Capitol riot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

