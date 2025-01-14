Black-Owned Fanbase Climbs App Store Charts Following Pending TikTok Ban, META Dropping DEI Initiatives

The social media landscape is changing at the start of 2025 due to several political and business factors. Black-owned social media app Fanbase, started by Isaac Hayes III in 2018, is in position to take advantage of the changes.

Atlanta-based Hayes announced this week that Fanbase continues to rise on the App Store chart. Fanbase allows users to create content and get paid through subscriptions that can start at $2.99 to $99.99.

Earlier this month, ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, announced that the app would cease operating in America on Jan. 19 after political pushback forced the China-based company to sell the app in order to continue. Both Biden and Trump Administration’s were seeking a ban on TikTok due to China’s government’s access to the social media app.

Moreover, META, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is facing a backlash after dropping DEI initiatives and fact-checking from its platforms.

“META said no more DEI, no more fact checking on their platforms. I expect Super Saiyan 3 level racism on all these apps on January 20th,” KP Official wrote on social media.

Social media users are seeking platforms that do not allow hate to be spewed and are upset by the cancellation of DEI initiatives and fact-checking.

Hayes announced that Fanbase is seeing rapid growth at the start of 2025. On a LinkedIn post, Hayes wrote, “We’re #6 on the Apple App Store for social media, #16 overall on the entire App Store, and #12 on the Google Play Store for social media.”

Fanbase has raised $5.3 million with $1 million raised over the past weekend. On Jan.13, Hayes shared that rapper Meek Mill recently joined Fanbase and created a profile.

In his latest post, Hayes takes aim at other social media platforms that have profited from users without giving back. “Same group of people getting rich off the users that make the app succeeded, not this time,” Hayes wrote.

About Post Author