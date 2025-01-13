Sacred Space: Brandywine Workshop & Archive opens at Hammonds House Museum on January 24

Hammonds House Museum will kick off 2025 with the inspiring exhibition Sacred Space: Brandywine Workshop & Archive featuring the artwork of talented printmakers. In the realm of printmaking, there exists a sacred alchemy where art, technique, and collaboration converge to create something truly magical. This exhibition invites guests to experience that magic, and it will be on view from January 24 through June 22, 2025. There will be an opening night reception on Friday, January 24 from 6:00-8:30 pm with the first opportunity to see the artwork. To RSVP, click HERE.

Sacred Space: Brandywine Workshop & Archive encourages a personal exploration of spiritual connection and invites viewers to reflect on the ancestral wisdom and memory passed down through generations. The exhibition serves as a portal into the interconnected realms of spirituality, time, space, memory, and culture.

“This exhibition, originally conceived at the Fairfield University Museum, has been reimagined and expanded at the Hammonds House Museum, much like a collaborative printmaking process where layers of creativity and vision are built upon to create something entirely new and dynamic,” states Halima Taha, Hammonds House Museum Artistic Chair. “While the Brandywine Workshop and Archives embraces global influences, this exhibition focuses primarily on American artists of African, Afro-Latino, and Indigenous descent. Here, in this historic West End home, the legacy of BWA intertwines with the cultural mosaic of the South, creating a unique dialogue between past and present.”

“Brandywine Workshop and Archives (BWA) has been a sacred space since 1972, a place where artists and master printers collaborate to transform ideas into works of art that embody voice, color, shadow, and resilience,” says Michele Parchment, Executive Director of BWA.

Artists whose works are featured in the exhibition include Rick Bartow, Alexandre Kyungu Mwilambwe, Mikel Elam, Sam Gilliam, El Anatsui, Curley Holton, Willie Cole, Xexobia Bailey, Janet Taylor Pickett, Kevin Cole, Michael Harris, James Phillips, and Arturo Lindsey.

The exhibition draws on the rich history of the Brandywine Workshop & Archives (BWA) which were founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1972 by artist Allan Edmunds. As of 2023, the Fairfield University Art Museum in Fairfield, Connecticut is home to a Brandywine “satellite collection,” one of only 18 in the US, including Harvard Art Museums and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Artworks for the Sacred Space: Brandywine Workshop & Archive exhibition are on loan to Hammonds House Museum from the Fairfield University Art Museum.

Hammonds House Museum is a 501(c)3 arts organization whose mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron, the museum is in a beautiful Victorian home at 503 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Hammonds House Museum’s 2025 exhibitions are supported by a series of workshops, public programs and civic engagement activities which serve as companions to the works and opportunities for the community to have a deeper experience with the art. For information about upcoming events, to join the mailing list, become a member, or plan your visit, go to the website: hammondshouse.org.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by Fulton County Board of Commissioners through the Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture, City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, National Performance Network, The Estate of Dr. Doris Derby, National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, as well as donors and members.

