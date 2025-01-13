NAACP Urges Biden To Deliver On ‘Critical Promises’ Before Leaving Office

Photo: Getty Images

NAACP President Derrick Johnson is urging President Joe Biden to deliver on “critical promises” before the end of his administration.

On Wednesday (January 8), theGrio released an op-ed by Johnson in which he called on Biden to take action on key promises, including police accountability, clemency for drug offenders, and eliminating student loan debt.

“Since the beginning of his administration, the Department of Justice has also opened more than a dozen pattern-or-practice investigations of systemic misconduct with law enforcement agencies,” Johnson wrote Wednesday. “We are urging President Biden to include the findings of those investigations in the public database, delivering on his promise to bring about more transparency and accountability in policing.”

Johnson’s comments come after Biden signed an executive order in 2022 that created a database to track law enforcement misconduct. Johnson pushed for the Biden administration to offer more transparency on data it shares publicly. Lawmakers are still seeking legislation to limit qualified immunity for police through the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The NAACP president has also recommended clemency for thousands of cases and the elimination of student loan debt ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration.