Martin Luther King III Foundation, iHeartPodcasts Announces ‘My Legacy’ Podcast

The Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+ today announced “My Legacy,” a groundbreaking new iHeartPodcast series that will offer listeners an intimate look into the stories behind the personas of beloved public figures and influential leaders. Hosted by Martin Luther King III, human rights activist Arndrea Waters King, Legacy+ Founder Craig Kielburger and social entrepreneur Marc Kielburger, “My Legacy” will premiere on Monday, January 20, 2025 and will join iHeart’s Sunday Night Podcasts programming lineup which airs highly-anticipated iHeartPodcasts across select broadcast radio stations nationwide each Sunday. Listeners can hear the official audio trailer here now.

Debuting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the weekly “My Legacy” podcast will bring listeners transformative conversations with luminaries such as Mel Robbins, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, David Oyelowo, Billy Porter, Martin Sheen, and others. These notable figures will be joined by a loved one or trusted confidante who knows them best – family members, friends and mentors, offering new perspectives on the trials, triumphs and truths behind their incredible journeys. Through candid reflections, the series will uncover how their stories of resilience and growth contributed to building their living legacies and a fulfilled life. New episodes will be available on Mondays.

“‘My Legacy’ is a celebration of the bold decisions and crucial moments that shape the stories of extraordinary individuals,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “By honoring Dr. King’s legacy through powerful and unique narratives, we hope to inspire listeners to reflect on their own impact and the lasting change they can create in the world.”

“Every person has a story, and it’s in sharing those stories that we find the threads connecting us all,” said Martin Luther King III. “’My Legacy’ is about uncovering the untold moments that define us and connecting with the humanity in every voice.”

“‘My Legacy’ shines a light on the resilience and love that shape our lives, reminding us that each of us has the power to create a fulfilled life,” added Arndrea Waters King.

The co-produced “My Legacy” podcast joins the ‘Realize the Dream’ initiative to foster unity and empower communities across America – a movement inspired by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision to create a society rooted in peace, justice, equality and love for all. As part of the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, iHeartMedia will award a $5 million Spotlight Media Grant to the ‘Realize the Dream’ Movement to help inspire communities across the U.S. to perform 100 million hours of service before the 100th anniversary of Dr. King’s birth on January 15, 2029. iHeart launched the Spotlight Media Grant Program in 2020 to support organizations making a positive impact within the communities iHeart serves.

“My Legacy” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and wherever podcasts are heard. It is created by Executive Producer Suzanne Hayward, who spent over a decade as a senior producer for The Oprah Winfrey Show.

About Post Author